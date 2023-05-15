OPD searching for suspects accused of burglarizing home of 89-year-old woman

- Advertisement -

Orlando Police are looking for two suspects who burglarized an 89-year-old’s home.

The woman’s son said two people came to his mother’s home offering her help. While one of them distracted her, the other stole her most valuable possessions. The woman wasn’t physically hurt during the interaction, but her son said the trauma and stress of it all put her in the hospital.

On Feb. 20, Nelida Rey had two strangers arrive at her home in the Dover Shores area. Once she let them inside, security camera footage in the living room captured the woman making small talk with Nelida. “She enjoys every bit of company she gets because she’s 89 years old and somebody came to the door offering help, and she was gracious,” said Nelida’s daughter-in-law Jackie Rey.

Orlando Police are looking for the man and woman seen on Rey’s security camera. Nelida’s son said the two people came to his mother’s home offering her lawn care and home cleaning services. “Which is something she actually needed. They said let’s go outside and look at your yard and while she was happily talking to somebody, somebody else comes in and robs her,” said Nelida’s son Antonio Rey.

Once Nelida was walked outside by the woman who identified herself in the video as “Jessica” and “Naomi,” the man entered the home with a pushcart. He quickly moves to the corner of the living room where Nelida’s safe was located. A couple of minutes later, he is seen wheeling the safe filled with priceless momentous out of the home.

“Birth certificates, immigration papers for herself and my father who passed away a few years ago, and they are Cuban. You can’t just replace those and of course her wedding ring,” said Antonio.

Police aren’t sure of the connection between the two individuals but believe it was possible they were working together. They are asking those who recognize them to contact them immediately. “They’re just going to do the same thing again to somebody else’s parents down the street. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same neighborhood,” said Antonio.

Luckily this family had a video camera installed for Nelida’s safety inside the living room. “We had them in there just for emergencies for her,” said Jackie.

Security experts said it’s one of the most important things to have to protect one’s home. They also suggest keeping valuables out of plain sight.

“Make sure that what you have placed in your safe you might need right away, and you want to keep it there. If not, put it somewhere else off-site that is more secure,” said Security Consultant Dave Benson.

He also said it’s important to have a conversation with your parents or your kids about what to do when a stranger knocks on your door.

“If you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door if you’re not excepting them, be suspicious. Don’t open the door for people unless you’re absolutely comfortable,” said Benson.

Benson also said not to be nervous asking for identification to prove who they say they are. If they give you a company card, you can call to verify they are actual employees. If they can’t prove it, don’t let them in.