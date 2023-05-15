Opal Lee receives honorary doctorate at University of North Texas

Opal Lee, famously referred to as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of North Texas all over their spring 2023 graduation ceremonies. This is identical college the place Lee earned her masters level in training again in 1963, prior to now referred to as North Texas State University.

Lee has been identified for her civil rights activism and her paintings to show June 19, sometimes called Juneteenth, right into a federal vacation. This vacation commemorates the day in 1865 when Union squaddies arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the closing staff of enslaved Black folks of their freedom, which got here two months after the Confederacy surrendered and over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. - Advertisement -

President Joe Biden signed a invoice into legislation in 2021 spotting Juneteenth as a countrywide vacation, pleasurable Lee’s dream and efforts. Recently, Lee used to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in October 2022 for her contributions to civil rights activism, along 343 different applicants.

A letter signed by means of contributors of the U.S. Congress used to be despatched to the Nobel Prize committee, nominating Lee for the celebrated award. Among her different ventures, Lee is lately running on elevating price range for a National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth and demolition started at the website in March.