One-third of US households used government’s free COVID test website: CDC

About one-third of American households used checks from the free at-home COVID-19 test website introduced by way of the Biden management, new federal information displays.

COVIDTests.gov was once first introduced in January 2022, when President Joe Biden pledged to present out 1 billion free fast checks to fight the omicron surge on the time.

The website was once briefly close down in fall 2022 however relaunched in December as section of the White House’s wintry weather preparedness plan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which revealed its report Thursday, stated greater than 70 million test kits had been shipped around the United States. The CDC file main points what number of kits had been used and which teams used them.

The company carried out a survey of 3,400 Americans elderly 18 and older between April 14, 2022, and May 13, 2022, who had been examined for COVID-19 within the earlier six months.

A Covid-19 antigen fast test package, manufactured by way of iHealth.

Results confirmed that 59.9% of households — an identical to about 77 million households — had ordered executive kits. Only 38.3% — an identical to about 49 million — reported the usage of a test package.

Of that crew, 23.6% stated they most probably wouldn’t have examined with out the COVIDTests.gov program.

There had been no main variations when it got here to who used the website by way of race and/or ethnicity.

About 42.1% of Black households positioned a minimum of one order as did 41.5% of Hispanic households, 34.8% of white households and 53.7% of households of different races.

As for different at-home checks — comparable to from a pharmacy, a health care provider’s place of work or a drive-thru website — most effective about 11.8% of Black households used them in comparison to 45.8% of white households.

“Compared with White persons, Black persons were 72% less likely to use other home test kits,” the file learn. “Provision of tests through this well-publicized program likely improved use of COVID-19 home testing and health equity in the United States, particularly among Black persons.”

Households made up of the ones elderly 65 and older had been the least prone to have used a test package from the website online, with most effective 26.8% doing so.

Meanwhile, households with folks between ages 18 and 34 had been the perhaps to make use of a package.

There had been no main variations when it got here to who used this system in keeping with which area of the U.S. they lived in, training stage or family source of revenue.

Additionally, individuals had been requested in the event that they had been conscious of the COVIDTests.gov program and the way the revel in was once.

Free iHealth COVID-19 antigen fast checks from the government take a seat on a U.S. Postal Service envelope after being delivered on Feb. 04, 2022 in San Anselmo, Calif.

The CDC discovered that 93.8% of households knew what this system was once. Among those that used the test kits 95.5% rated the revel in as “very acceptable” or “acceptable.”

“These data indicate that provision of free COVID-19 tests through the COVIDTests.gov program was not only widely used, but also provided a mechanism for millions of persons to receive COVID-19 testing who otherwise might not have,” the authors wrote.

“Moreover, this program likely led to improvement in equity of COVID-19 testing … these findings support the substantial health value of national programs that address critical health needs during a pandemic response,” they endured.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this file.