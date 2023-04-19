Onalaska trial: Fort Worth bank president testifies

The bank president stated he discovered too many purple flags in a proposed aircraft deal and contacted federal government.

SHERMAN, Texas — The president of a Fort Worth bank testified on Tuesday that he contacted federal government after being approached about his bank making an investment in an plane deal that had the entire hallmarks of a “money laundering operation.”

"Something odd was happening here," Casey Sullivan, the president of Texas Exchange Bank testified. "…This particular escrow agreement was unlike any I had ever seen."

Sullivan’s testimony got here throughout day 5 of the trial of Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin, the landlord of an Oklahoma City plane name corporate. She is on trial in federal court docket in Sherman.

Mercer-Erwin and her alleged partner, Federico Machado, are accused in what prosecutors have described as an alleged Ponzi scheme involving the sale of plane that both didn’t exist or may just no longer in reality be bought.

Prosecutors and investigators have stated {that a} collection of reports WFAA first aired in 2019 spurred a federal investigation that resulted within the indictments of Mercer-Erwin, Machado and others.

Sullivan testified he was once approached through a dealer about making an investment in one of the crucial aircraft offers. He stated he was once informed the deal concerned setting up a completely refundable deposit into an escrow account at very top price of go back.

Sullivan testified that he had by no means heard of a “fully refundable deposit.”

"My impression was that it was a transaction that was too good to be true," he testified.

Sullivan, who has enjoy in plane financing, stated he’d by no means heard of a aircraft deal being structured that means.

Sullivan testified he spoke to the CEO of the corporate that was once having a look to make the funding, and the CEO equipped him copies of paperwork associated with the transaction.

Those paperwork confirmed that Machado deliberate to shop for a aircraft for $25 million.

As earnest cash, the investor would deposit $5 million into an escrow account with Wright Brothers Aircraft Title escrow account, operated through Mercer-Erwin.

In go back, the investor would get a $400,000 in advance price. Then on the finish of 4 months, all the deposit can be returned to the investor. If the deal didn’t shut, then Machado would lose the associated fee that he had paid to the investor.

“The returns seemed very outsized,” Sullivan testified.

He additionally stated $5 million gave the look of an astronomically top quantity for earnest cash on that form of deal.

Sullivan additionally testified that he didn’t know of any dealer who would have interaction in a transaction with a purchaser who didn’t have the budget to even make a deposit.

Sullivan stated the investor had informed him that Machado deliberate to shop for the aircraft so it may well be transformed into an plane to move shipment. Then Machado would flip round and promote the aircraft.

He stated, on the other hand, when he spoke to Machado, the main points modified. Machado informed him that the aircraft wasn’t going to be transformed for shipment use, and he was once simply representing different agents.

“Stories didn’t match,” Sullivan testified.

As he reviewed the forms, he stated he ran the serial quantity for the airframe however was once not able to search out one with that matched.

The investor, Sullivan stated, informed him there have been a mistake at the serial quantity, and he was once equipped an settlement with a unique serial quantity.

“It’s a pretty big purchase,” Sullivan stated. “You don’t make mistakes like that.”

Sullivan stated he checked the brand new serial quantity and located that it have been deregistered in 2017. “It’s fictitious,” he stated.

He additionally stated the escrow settlement with Wright Brothers Aircraft Title, operated through Mercer-Erwin, didn’t make sense both.

He wondered the want to use an escrow corporate when the deposit merely may well be put right into a bank. “Banks do it all the time for free,” he stated. “…or even pay for it.”

Sullivan stated he introduced to carry the budget in his bank, however that provide was once rejected through the investor. And he introduced a few different choices to the investor, he stated, and the ones ideas additionally had been rejected.

In the proposed escrow settlement, Sullivan stated there was once no indexed price.

Sullivan stated he did on-line searches and checked Securities and Exchange Commission information and located information that afflicted him in regards to the investor’s corporate.

Sullivan stated he in the end made a Suspicious Activity Report to file attainable criminality and started assembly with federal brokers.

An audit of alleged Ponzi scheme transactions from 2016 to 2020 confirmed that escrow charges from $20,000 to greater than $150,000 had been paid for the plane transactions.

The bank president’s testimony will resume Wednesday.

IRS Special Agent Sonia Hurtado additionally testified that greater than $2 million bucks flowed out of the Wright Brothers accept as true with account and into Mercer-Erwin’s private bank account from 2016 to 2020.

Hurtado testified that according to the banking transactions, she believed the budget had been derived from an alleged Ponzi scheme with Machado.

She testified that Mercer-Erwin wrote a non-public take a look at for $82,000 to shop for a Range Rover in 2019. She additionally testified Mercer-Erwin purchased a rental for $421,000, in addition to made journeys to Switzerland, Vegas and Orlando.

When Mercer-Erwin’s legal professional, Joe E. White Jr., wondered Hurtado, he identified that the ones journeys had been for aircraft-related meetings that Mercer-Erwin attended.

White additionally made the purpose that there was once no technique to end up whether or not the budget taken out of the account had been derived from the Machado-related aircraft offers or from common escrow transactions.

White has additionally sought to painting one of the most traders as being fascinated about nefarious criminality and wondered why jurors gained’t be listening to from any of the traders.

A forensic account prior to now testified that Mercer-Erwin saved virtually $5 million in escrow charges over 4 years. Another $75 million flowed to Machado, now a fugitive in Argentina.

Mercer-Erwin, who additionally owns an organization referred to as Aircraft Guaranty Corp., is accused of striking plane into the palms of narcotraffickers.

Under U.S. legislation, overseas nationals can’t get U.S. registration for his or her plane. However, the FAA lets in overseas nationals to realize U.S. registration for his or her plane through moving the name to a accept as true with corporate.

Prosecutors alleged that Mercer-Erwin “looked the other way” and allowed narcotraffickers to position planes in accept as true with along with her corporate.