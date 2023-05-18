On eve of hearing, FBI says it revoked security clearances of 3 agents over Jan. 6 attack

The FBI has revoked the security clearances of 3 agents for problems associated with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, in step with a letter from the bureau to congressional investigators bought through ABC News.

One of the agents was once some of the pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol, in step with the FBI, and the 2 others are imagined to have hindered investigative efforts.

At least two of the agents — Steve Friend and Marcus Allen — are anticipated to testify Thursday ahead of the Republican-led House choose subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government as phase of its probe into the government’s purported wrongdoings towards conservatives.

The letter may result in a contentious listening to, offering what might be recent ammunition to Democrats as they try to undercut the credibility of the committee’s witnesses and bolster their claims that Republicans are searching for to whitewash the seriousness of the attack at the Capitol.

Russell Dye, a spokesperson for committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, mentioned the letter was once an act of desperation through the FBI.

“This is a last minute Hail Mary from the FBI in a desperate attempt to salvage their reputation … before brave whistleblowers testify about the agency’s politicized behavior and retaliation against anyone who dares speak out,” Dye instructed ABC News.

According to the letter, agent Brett Gloss knowingly entered a limited zone across the U.S. Capitol throughout the Jan. 6 attack, in violation of the regulation.

“The FBI reviewed communications in which Mr. Gloss expressed support for the protestors’ unauthorized entry into the Capitol building and support for their criminal acts against the U.S,” mentioned the letter, which was once despatched Wednesday.

The letter additionally mentioned Gloss equipped false or deceptive information throughout an interview about what he noticed on the Capitol on Jan. 6, and whether or not he entered the limited zone.

The agents’ security clearances had been revoked previous this month, the letter mentioned.

(*6*) the letter to investigators mentioned, alleging that Allen failed to offer related information about illegal activity on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Demonstrators strive to go into the Capitol construction throughout a protest, Jan. 6, 2021. Bloomberg by the use of Getty Images, FILE

The bureau additionally says that Friend refused to take part in a court-authorized seek and arrest of a legal suspect and likewise espoused an alternative narrative of Jan. 6.

In addition to those considerations, the FBI additionally mentioned of their letter that Friend would post delicate FBI information on his social media accounts and did an interview with a Russian news company with out approval from the FBI’s place of business of public affairs.