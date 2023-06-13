Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes

FILE – United States’ Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she received within the girls’s 100m ultimate all the way through the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, in keeping with an autopsy report. Bowie, who received 3 medals on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, used to be discovered lifeless closing month. She used to be 32. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, in keeping with an autopsy report.

Bowie, who received 3 medals on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, used to be discovered lifeless closing month. She used to be 32.

The report from the place of business of the scientific examiner in Orlando, Florida, stated Bowie used to be estimated to be 8 months pregnant and appearing indicators of present process hard work when she used to be discovered lifeless on May 2. It stated she used to be present in mattress in a “secured residence” with imaginable complications together with respiration misery and eclampsia. The autopsy report stated “the manner of death is natural.”

- Advertisement -

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies replied in early May to a house within the house “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” She used to be later known as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie.

The toxicology experiences have been detrimental and indexed bipolar dysfunction in her scientific historical past.

Bowie grew up in Mississippi after being taken in by way of her grandmother as an toddler. She regarded as herself a basketball participant and handiest reluctantly confirmed up for monitor as an adolescent, the place she blossomed into an elite sprinter and lengthy jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, the place she swept the lengthy leap NCAA championships on the indoor and outside occasions in 2011.

- Advertisement -

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie received silver within the 100 and bronze within the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 crew with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A 12 months later, she received the 100 meters on the 2017 international championships in London. She additionally helped the 4×100 crew to gold.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports