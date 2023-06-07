Olivier Nkamhoua transfers to Michigan: Ex-Tennessee F comes to Wolverines’ aid after portal losses

Former Tennessee ahead Olivier Nkamhoua is shifting to Michigan, CBS Sports Matt Norlander showed Wednesday. Nkamhoua spent 4 seasons with the Volunteers and ranked because the No. 57 total switch, in accordance to 247Sports. He dedicated to Tennessee over Baylor, Kansas State, Memphis and West Virginia, amongst others.

Nkamhoua declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and entered the switch portal concurrently on the finish of the 2022-23 season. He used to be no longer invited to the NBA Combine and elected to pull his title out of draft attention. Last yr, Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 issues and shot 51.3% from the ground and 33% from at the back of the arc. He is best possible remembered for his efficiency towards Duke within the 2023 NCAA Tournament when he scored 27 issues to lead the Vols into the Sweet 16.

Nkamhoua is Michigan’s 3rd portal addition, along side former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett and Seton Hall ahead Trey Jackson. The transfer gives Wolverines fanatics some just right news after this system misplaced superstar giant guy Hunter Dickinson to the portal and overlooked out on former North Carolina superstar Caleb Love.

Love didn’t have the ok quantity of transferable credit to transparent the admissions bar at Michigan, resources informed Norlander. Rather than take at the heavy path load that may had been required, Love transferred out west to play for Tommy Lloyd at Arizona.

Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked switch in accordance to 247Sports, elected to take his abilities to Kansas in a call that can had been fueled by means of NIL concerns.