Olivia Dunne thanks Paige Spiranac for standing up for her

Olivia Dunne has thanked Paige Spiranac for publicly supporting her when she criticized the New York Times for suggesting she makes use of her sexuality to make cash.

Dunne was once unsatisfied when, final November, a headline for a tale she have been interviewed learn: ‘New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells’.

She posted an image of herself in her gymnastics equipment with the caption ‘@NYTimes is that this an excessive amount of?’ and golfing influencer Spiranac stood up for her on Twitter.

Now, talking to Sports Illustrated, Dunne – who has an estimated wealth of round $2.3million – opened up on her courting with Spiranac, 30.

‘Paige is in order that nice at appearing that you’ll be stunning and athletic and a hit on the identical time, so it simply actually is superior to have somebody like her stand up for me and be on my aspect,’ Dunne mentioned.

‘The largest factor I’ve discovered to this point is that you wish to have to be sure you stay sure portions of your existence non-public,’ Dunne mentioned.

‘Some stuff you don’t need the entire global realizing. That’s one thing that she roughly helped me with. Just maintaining sure portions of your existence non-public. Making certain to not post sure issues that perhaps you don’t need other people’s comments on.’

At the time of the New York Times article, Dunne was once additionally criticized via Stanford basketball trainer Tara VanDerveer.

VanDerveer insisted the social media technique was once a ‘step again’ in her grievance of Dunne.

‘I assume every now and then we’ve this swinging pendulum, the place we perhaps take two steps ahead, after which we take a step again,’ she mentioned.

‘We’re combating for the entire alternatives to compete, to play, to have sources, to have amenities, to have coaches, and the entire issues that flatter Olympic-caliber athletics. This is a step again.’

Spiranac mentioned on Twitter: ‘I’m so unwell of girls belittling accomplishments of different girls as it’s accomplished another way than they might.

‘@livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a 12 months. She’s constructed a a hit industry (at 20) all whilst being a student-athlete. That’s badass.’

Dunne began collaborating in gymnastics on the age of 3, and the New Jersey local is now one of the crucial most sensible earners in collegiate sports activities after raking in her first million by the point she was once 18.

After years of pageant, she made her elite debut on the 2014 American Classic and went on to enroll in the U.S. nationwide gymnastics staff 3 years later.

In 2020, she stepped clear of elite gymnastics to compete on the faculty degree at Louisiana State University.

Dunne grew her social media following via sharing an inside of have a look at her glamorous existence as an NCAA gymnast.

By August 2021, she was once the most-followed faculty athlete with 5 million mixed fans throughout more than one platforms. As of November, she has gathered greater than 8 million fans.

Dunne’s wealth stems from this upward push as an influencer, the place she posts subsidized advertisements on her social media pages flooded with pics of the gymnast appearing off her frame.

Some of her fresh offers had been with American Eagle Outfitters and Vuori activewear.