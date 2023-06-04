Ole Miss lands UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin, the top player available in transfer portal

UTSA large receiver Zakhari Franklin, who used to be considered the top player in the transfer portal, not too long ago dedicated to Ole Miss all over the present transfer cycle, as indicated on his Twitter account. He used to be given a transfer ranking of 91 via 247Sports, rating him as the No. 108 nationwide player and No. 22 receiver in the portal. With this dedication, Franklin turns into the nineteenth player to sign up for Ole Miss all over the ongoing cycle below the tutelage of head trainer Lane Kiffin. A former four-star prospect via 247Sports, Franklin has earned All-Conference USA choices two times in his profession.

Franklin entered the transfer portal formally on April twenty eighth, however best showed his departure from UTSA on Friday. He expressed appreciation and gratitude whilst acknowledging his love for the town of San Antonio by means of his Twitter account.

Over the final 4 seasons with Roadrunners, Franklin registered consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, totaling 3,348 yards and 37 ratings. Additionally, his profession moderate according to reception used to be on the subject of 13 yards, which tallies to an excellent determine.

With Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath long past, Ole Miss’ offense should change its top two receivers. In this regard, the Rebels will reportedly lean on Jordan Watkins and senior Dayton Wade. Furthermore, Ole Miss bolstered its receiving line with Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris and Texas A&M’s Chris Marshall, who arrived by means of the portal. However, Marshall used to be pushed aside from the workforce in May. Therefore, Franklin may just probably see quick enjoying time with the Rebels.