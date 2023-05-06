Ole Miss dismisses WR Chris Marshall, former five-star who was part of top-10 transfer class

Ole Miss huge receiver Chris Marshall has been disregarded from the staff for a contravention of staff laws, finishing a temporary stint for the one-time five-star recruit who to start with signed with Texas A&M’s No. 1 recruiting class. The No. 24 participant within the Class of 2022, Marshall stuck 11 passes all the way through his freshman season with the Aggies ahead of committing to the Rebels as a transfer on Dec. 25.

The 6-foot-3 local of Missouri City, Texas, was a member of Ole Miss’ top-ten ranked transfer haul, according to 247Sports. He was projected to assist Ole Miss exchange the departed manufacturing of Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, who blended for 111 catches and 1,832 yards receiving closing season.

Marshall’s dismissal from Ole Miss is simplest the most recent bit of off-field hassle for the No. 3 ranked receiver of the 2022 class. He was one of more than one gamers suspended for the staff’s win over Miami on Sept. 17; later, he was a few of the Aggies suspended as a result of of a locker room incident after a loss at South Carolina in October.

Appearing in simply six video games for Texas A&M ahead of getting into the portal. Marshall’s best day out got here within the season opener towards FCS Sam Houston State in Week 1 with 4 catches for 41 yards. However, he was in line to participant a bigger function at Ole Miss.

Marshall inspired with 4 catches for 89 yards in this system’s spring recreation closing month. Among the opposite new additions to the Rebels’ receiving corps are Louisiana Tech transfer Tre Harris, and true beginners Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee.