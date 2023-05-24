Old Valley View Mall property turning into “Dallas Midtown”







The former Valley View Mall has been totally demolished, paving the best way for a brand spanking new undertaking set to damage flooring in early 2024: Dallas Midtown. Located in North Dallas, close to Interstate 635 and Preston Road, the $4 billion building undertaking spearheaded by way of Beck Ventures will create a town inside of a town, whole with trails, parks, buying groceries, eating places, water options, inns, condos, condo gadgets, a theatre, an athletic and wellness facility, and a trolley device connecting Dallas Midtown to the Galleria Mall. Scott Beck, of Beck Ventures, known as the finishing touch of demolition “turning over a new leaf,” including that “today marks a new chapter in this story” for the local people. The first building undertaking shall be a mixed-use building that includes 275 residential gadgets, 10,000 sq. ft of amenity area, and 26,000 sq. ft for retail, representing a vital milestone for this highly-anticipated undertaking. Anthem Development is partnering with Beck Ventures in this specific construct, with officers aiming to obtain essential lets in from the town of Dallas inside of the following few months to start out building in 2024.