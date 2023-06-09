Oklahoma taking the first steps to carbon sequestration | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma officials are taking the first step to earn a carbon sequestration delegation from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 200 that clears the way for businesses to apply for carbon sequestration permits from Oklahoma and not the federal government, according to House of Representatives Energy Chair and House bill sponsor Brad Boles, R-Marlow.

- Advertisement -

The Oklahoma Department for Energy and Environment is holding a stakeholders meeting with stakeholders on July 14, Secretary Ken McQueen said in a news release.

“This legislative action sets in motion a review of the Oklahoma Carbon Capture and Geologic Sequestration Act that was adopted in 2009 and requires a report on recommended changes or statutory adjustments that are needed as we move forward in the delegation process,” McQueen said.

The state is already moving toward more “blue” hydrogen production, according to Stitt. The state joined with Arkansas and Louisiana in March 2022 to create a regional hydrogen hub, known as the “HALO Hydrogen Hub,” in hopes of securing millions in grants for developing, producing and using clean hydrogen for fuel and manufacturing feedstock.

- Advertisement -

The hydrogen hub could receive up to $1.25 billion of the $7 billion included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to previous reports.

The states filed a second application to the Department of Energy in December, and a decision from the DOE could come in the fall. Six to 10 hubs could receive approval.

“Oklahoma’s ‘More of Everything’ energy approach has allowed us to be a leader and innovator in new and developing energy realms, including this step toward carbon sequestration,” Stitt said. “With this legislation, Oklahoma agencies will be better suited and better equipped to quickly respond to growing interest in carbon sequestration within the state.”