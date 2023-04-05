Oklahoma has one of the lowest tax burdens in the nation | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma remains one of the states with the lowest tax burdens in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

Historical trends indicate that the Sooner State’s national ranking has dipped over the last two years, even though there has been a slight reduction to the overall tax burdens imposed on Oklahomans.

The “2023’s Tax Burden By State“ report deemed Oklahoma as the state with the 10th-lowest tax burden in America. The state was ranked 7th in the nation in 2021.

Each year, WalletHub assesses the property taxes, individual income taxes and sales/excise taxes in each of the 50 states and then analyzes the impact these taxes have on residents’ pocketbooks as a percentage based on the state’s total personal income. Each state is then ranked based on this tax burden impact.

Overall, Oklahoma’s 2023 tax burden only takes up about 7.12% of personal income, according to WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez.

“This is mostly because it has one of the lowest property tax burdens nationwide, at just 1.76%. Plus, the income tax burden is among the bottom 15, at 1.69%,” she said.

Oklahoma’s tax burden is only about 2.06% more than the state with the lowest tax burden, Alaska, according to the study.

Historical data from the last two years indicates that the impact of taxes on personal income on Oklahomans was slightly lower in 2023, even though the state was higher ranked in 2021. Two years ago, the burden impacts of income and sales taxes combined rested at roughly 5.48% of personal income. This year the burden was about 2.2% less than in 2021, or 5.36%.

The property tax burden has risen slightly. In 2021, the impact on property taxes was 1.67%, indicating that property tax burdens have increased by 5.1% in the last two years.

Oklahoma’s low tax trends could help to boost the state’s economy, according to Gonzalez, as it allows more money to stay in the wallets of state residents, giving them more spending power.

“A lower tax burden can drive economic growth in a state,” Gonzalez said. “For example, reduced property taxes and low-income taxes in Oklahoma can be an incentive for corporations to open new facilities, and this can only benefit the state’s economy.”

National inflation could negatively impact tax revenue in the future affecting tax burdens, Gonzalez said.

“Inflation could have a negative impact on the state’s tax revenues,” she said. “This is because Oklahoma’s highest tax burden is represented by the sales and excise taxes. While these taxes do increase with inflation, price hikes cause people to reduce their spending and purchase only necessities. In turn, this can end up reducing overall sales tax revenues in the state.”