Oklahoma Democrats want answers on federal education grants | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Democrats said they want to know where an investigation into the misuse of federal education dollars stands and questioned current grant applications by the State Department of Education.

An audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General released last July questioned the use of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds.

- Advertisement -

“Oklahoma could not support its stated processes for awarding funds to eligible entities for four of the five initiatives that it funded with its GEER grant funds,’ the audit said. “As a result, it lacked assurance that $31 million of its $39.9 million grant was awarded for initiatives that aligned with the purpose of the GEER grant fund.”

The audit identified $652,720 in expenditures that were “questionable.” It recommended the state either return the money to the federal government or provide documentation to show the spending was education related.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor began investigating the matter and sued ClassWallet, a Florida company hired to administer a program called “Bridge the Gap.” Current District Attorney Gentner Drummond dismissed the case against ClassWallet in January and said, “A number of state actors and other individuals are ultimately responsible for millions in misspent federal relief dollars.”

- Advertisement -

Democrats say they want to know where the taxpayer dollars are going.

“As legislators, it is our fiduciary responsibility to make sure education funding goes to support learning in the classroom,” said House Democratic Floor Leader Andy Fugate, D-Del City.

Democratic lawmakers are also questioning current federal grants’ status and asking State Auditor Cindy Bird for help.

- Advertisement -

Constituents are asking questions, Democratic lawmakers said.

“The number one question I’m getting from my constituents has to do with federal funds and what it will look like if we lose this vital funding stream,” said Stillwater Democrat Trish Ranson. “Stillwater is an education town, but my district’s concerns are not unique. We must be sure that we are accessing all the funding allowable to support the academic success of our students.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has faced questions from Republican lawmakers, too. Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, accused Walters of missing deadlines for federal grants, according to a story by KFOR. Walters said, “Mark has a lot of trouble with the truth.”

Drummond said in January that Byrd is preparing an audit of the GEER funds, which could be completed by July.