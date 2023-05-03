Oklahoma court greenlights abortion to save mother’s life

article - Advertisement -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court, in a divided decision, ruled that women have the right to an abortion when their pregnancy poses a risk to their health, not solely in a medical emergency, in a portion of the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The court’s ruling provides only a narrow win for advocates of abortion rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, leaving women with little legal protection from restrictive state abortion laws. The Oklahoma court’s decision allows a woman, according to the state’s Constitution, to receive an abortion to preserve her life if her doctor determines that continuing the pregnancy would endanger it due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. The previous legislation allowed for the termination of a pregnancy solely in the case of medical emergency. “Requiring one to wait until there is a medical emergency would further endanger the life of the pregnant woman and does not serve a compelling state interest,” the ruling states. The court declined to rule on whether the state Constitution grants the right to an abortion for other reasons.

Planned Parenthood, the Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit challenging the state laws passed after Roe v. Wade was overturned. After the ruling, Nancy Northup, President, and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, stated that “people’s lives have been endangered by Oklahoma’s cruel abortion bans, and now doctors will be able to help pregnant people whose lives they believe are at risk.” Emily Wales, President, and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Great Plains, called the ruling a small step toward restoring the right to abortion. It was noted in the ruling that “absolute certainty” is not required of physicians considering a termination to preserve a woman’s life due to pregnancy; however, “mere possibility or speculation is insufficient.”

Dr. Alan Braid, an abortion provider and plaintiff, stated that this ruling leaves too many Oklahomans out and that people should not have to travel across state lines to reach an abortion clinic.

The ruling recognizes the fundamental truth that patients must access critical care to save their lives, but it is so limited that most people seeking abortions will not be able to access them, said Emily Wales.