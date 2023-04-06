Oklahoma City outlaw biker boss jumped, killed nearly year to day after Texas gunfight

News

- Advertisement -



Three other people had been shot and killed on the Whiskey Barrel Saloon over the weekend, one in every of whom used to be the president of an outlaw bike gang.

FOX News

- Advertisement -

One of the six other people shot in an Oklahoma saloon over the weekend used to be the bankruptcy president of an outlaw bike membership who were fascinated about some other gunfight with the similar gang virtually precisely a year previous.

Eric Oberholtzer, the suspected chief of the Homietos Motorcycle Club in Oklahoma City, used to be amongst 3 males who died in a conflict of more than one gangs on the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Saturday, in accordance to government.

Two different fatalities concerned suspected Bandidos participants or participants of an affiliated crew.

- Advertisement -

The Bandidos have lengthy been on legislation enforcement’s radar.

The Justice Department says the Bandidos describe themselves as outlaws.

The crew has a world presence with chapters in North America and Europe.

The Homietos, a lesser-known group, were fascinated about a number of incidents of public violence lately.

Police in Texas arrested Oberholtzer and two different alleged Homietos participants after some other shootout on Interstate 45 in Madisonville, after they had been accused of opening fireplace on a gaggle of Bandidos participants close to an on-ramp.

Eric Oberholtzer, the suspected chief of the Homietos Motorcycle Club in Oklahoma City, used to be one in every of 3 males killed Saturday in a taking pictures involving “several” biker gangs in accordance to police. FOX News

Madisonville Police inform Fox News Digital that on April 2, 2022, an altercation started with a verbal argument between a gaggle of 8 Homietos and 4 individuals who both belonged to the Bandidos or an aligned membership at a shop on East Main Street.

While there used to be no violence within the preliminary war of words, the Homietos crew, on bikes and accompanied via a black automotive, drove around the boulevard and shot on the Bandidos within the parking space, in accordance to police.

Multiple bystanders informed investigators they hit the bottom for defense as bullets ricocheted round them.

While there have been no severe accidents, a minimum of one shot struck a Bandidos bike, and police discovered a bullet hollow in a automotive parked greater than 400 yards away.

Alleged Homietos gang member Tyler Myers used to be arrested for his function within the taking pictures and is being charged with first-degree homicide. FOX News

Deputies in neighboring Leon County arrested Oberholtzer and some other suspected member within the black automotive, Christopher Holt.

A state trooper one by one attempted to pull over Mahir Alihodizic, who allegedly sped off for more or less 80 miles prior to his seize in Navarro County.

Alihodizic belonged to the membership’s Kansas City bankruptcy, government alleged, and he used to be photographed dressed in membership patches after the chase.

Police accumulated dozens of 9mm bullet casings from the scene and yet another from the suspects’ automotive.

They stated ballistics checking out later discovered a fit between weapons in Oberholtzer’s automotive and the shells on the scene.

Results had no longer but come again on a 3rd firearm.

Texas police charged all 3 males with two counts of annoyed attack with a perilous weapon and a rely of enticing in arranged criminality.

Oberholtzer, left, Mahir Alihodizic, middle, and Christopher Holt had been every charged with annoyed attack. FOX News

Oberholtzer confronted an extra fee of directing actions of a prison boulevard gang because the bankruptcy president, police stated.

They likened the extra rely to a state-level racketeering fee.

With the Texas investigation ongoing, Oberholtzer and suspected fellow Homieto Tyler Myers had been observed on surveillance video talking with a gaggle of obvious Bandidos participants close to a patio front on the Whiskey Barrel round 11 p.m. Saturday, in accordance to an Oklahoma affidavit received via Fox News Digital.

Oberholtzer and Myers walked away adopted via seven males “wearing Bandidos or support insignia,” in accordance to court docket paperwork.

One of them rushed Myers and hit him within the head from at the back of.

Myers attempted to hang the gang at bay with a bar chair, in accordance to the affidavit, after which allegedly pulled out a gun, inflicting “people to back up and many patrons in the bar to panic.”

At the similar time, Oberholtzer used to be observed at the video preventing with rival biker Francisco Tanajara.

Oberholtzer shot at Tanajara.

An unidentified guy shot at Oberholtzer.

And by some means the unidentified shooter wound up at the ground.

Myers, who additionally sustained a gunshot wound within the battle, ran to the door, became again and allegedly shot on the unidentified guy, who rolled over in a puddle of blood.

He used to be later pronounced useless on the scene, together with Oberholtzer and Tanajara.

Myers and two others had been injured — Clayton Owens, 36, and Felicia Wallace, 35.

A Facebook profile beneath Owens’ identify comprises a picture of a person dressed in a patch on his vest that claims, “I Support Bandidos MC.”

Police have no longer alleged his involvement within the violence, and he had no longer been charged with a criminal offense as of Wednesday.

They did arrest Myers on a fee of first-degree homicide after his unlock from the health center. He is being held with out bail on the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

In addition to the fatal conflict in Oklahoma over the weekend, participants were arrested in reference to a bar brawl within the Florida Keys and a comfort retailer taking pictures in Corpus Christi, Texas, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Another member used to be convicted in 2020 on federal firearms and methamphetamine distribution fees after promoting medication to undercover ATF brokers, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Madisonville police are nonetheless investigating the 2022 taking pictures and are asking someone with information to come ahead.

In the fatal Oklahoma City shootout, police stated further fees are conceivable and are asking someone with information to name their tip line at 405-297-1200.











Load extra…











{{#isDisplay}}



{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}









