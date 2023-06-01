OhmConnect Launches Annual MEGA Summer Campaign to Reward California, New York, and Texas Residents While Saving Energy

Money and Prizes Now Available to Residents for Conserving Energy

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OhmConnect , the main supplier of residential power flexibility, as of late introduced the beginning of its sixth annual MEGA Summer promotion, the largest marketing campaign of the yr. Running from June 1 till September 30, 2023, OhmConnect individuals can earn larger rewards for saving power, together with $100 money day by day at the OhmConnect Wheel, weekly prizes, and multipliers in their common rewards once they preserve all the way through moments of top pressure at the grid.

- Advertisement -



Money and Prizes Now Available to Residents for Conserving Energy



OhmConnect is a loose provider that provides individuals money rewards and different prizes for decreasing power intake when the grid is wired. Its call for reaction fashion, which spans greater than 200,000 properties and over 250,000 good units throughout 3 states, has been crucial in supporting {the electrical} grid and warding off blackouts. Since 2014, it has paid out $18 million to its neighborhood for much-needed power conservation.

The OhmConnect neighborhood stored 2.5 GWh over the process Summer 2022, incomes them $2.3 million in money and reward playing cards. Their collective power financial savings had been identical to taking 210 properties off the grid for a complete yr.

“We’re excited to kick off Mega Summer,” stated Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. “From flex alerts to wildfires, summer is a crucial time for grid flexibility. These extra prizes get the community excited and involved in reducing energy – and each and every resident plays a critical role in supporting the grid.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of thousands of households participate in OhmHours, a program that tells members over text message when to reduce their at-home energy consumption. OhmHours typically last for one hour and occur up to four times a week. When residents turn off their appliances, they save on their energy bills and earn rewards from OhmConnect. And residents with smart devices, such as smart thermostats and smart plugs, enable OhmConnect to turn the devices on and off to save – and earn – even more without lifting a finger. (Of course, OhmConnect is all about flexibility, so residents retain the ability to override and control their own devices at all times.)

By orchestrating energy use across homes, OhmConnect is effectively operating as a virtual power plant that kicks in when the grid needs it most. Using OhmConnect to adjust thermostats just a few degrees can deliver 680 MW in savings to the grid, which is about twice the energy generated by a conventional power plant.

California citizens can join OhmConnect here .

New York citizens can join OhmConnect here .

Texas citizens can join OhmConnect here .

- Advertisement -

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , is helping loads of hundreds of shoppers arrange their at-home electrical energy and rewards them for smarter power use. The corporate will pay its shoppers for saving electrical energy when the grid is wired and most likely to make the most of grimy energy, unlocking blank, inexpensive, and dependable power. With greater than $18 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can join with OhmConnect totally free at ohmconnect.com . Texas citizens can make a choice OhmConnect as their retail electrical supplier. Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , learn the OhmConnect blog or take a look at them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE OhmConnect