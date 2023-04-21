Ohio State’s Brian Hartline admits to drinking ahead of ATV crash on property that left him hospitalized

Ohio State offensive coordinator and broad receivers trainer Brian Hartline was once injured following an ATV crash on his property early Sunday morning. The crash took place in a while after 1 a.m. ET, with Hartline running the car, the Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A 2nd individual, Joshua Gaylor, was once driving as a passenger. Hartline was once launched from the health facility on Monday, an Ohio State spokesperson showed to ESPN.

Hartline admitted that he was once drinking prior to the crash, in accordance to a police report obtained by the Columbus Dispatch. Officers had detected a scent of alcohol in his health facility room at Riverside Methodist Hospital, and an investigation is ongoing to decide if any fees must be filed.

“I appreciate everyones support,” tweeted Hartline tweeted on Sunday. “I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

He is not collaborating in training tasks. Coach Ryan Day in brief mentioned the standing of Hartline right through an NIL tournament on Thursday.

“He’s resting up and doing much better,” Day told the Columbus Dispatch.

Hartline has been a staple of the Ohio State training personnel since becoming a member of his alma mater as an offensive high quality keep watch over assistant in 2017. He step by step labored his manner up the training personnel, serving because the Buckeyes’ broad receivers trainer from 2018-21 after which passing recreation coordinator in 2022. Following the departure of Kevin Wilson, he was once promoted to offensive coordinator beneath trainer Ryan Day.

Hartline was once a standout receiver for the Buckeyes from 2006-08. He had 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns right through his three-year occupation sooner than being drafted by means of the Miami Dolphins within the fourth spherical (108th general) within the 2009 NFL Draft.

Ohio State concluded its spring practices on Saturday.