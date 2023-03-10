Ohio State vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, time: 2023 Big Ten Tournament picks, best bets by proven model

On Friday, the Ohio State Buckeyes goal to increase an surprising run in the course of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. The No. 13 seed Buckeyes take at the No. 4 seed Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Ohio State is 15-18 general this season, however the Buckeyes are 4-1 within the closing 5 video games, together with wins over Wisconsin and Iowa to advance. Michigan State is 19-11 general and 11-8 in Big Ten play, incomes a bye to the quarterfinal.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Spartans as 4-point favorites, whilst the over/underneath, or total collection of issues Vegas thinks will likely be scored, is 138.5 in the most recent Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State unfold: MSU -4

Ohio State vs. Michigan State over/underneath: 138.5 issues

Ohio State vs. Michigan State cash line: MSU -180, OSU +152

OSU: The Buckeyes are 7-15 towards the unfold in Big Ten video games

MSU: The Spartans are 10-9 towards the unfold in Big Ten video games

Featured Game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Why Ohio State can duvet

Ohio State picked up spectacular wins over Wisconsin and Iowa on back-to-back days, with the Buckeyes probably peaking on the proper time. The Buckeyes actually have a breakout participant in freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who initiatives as a primary spherical pick out within the 2023 NBA Draft. He leads the crew with 16.3 issues in line with recreation this season, and Sensabaugh is capturing 40.5% from 3-point fluctuate. Ohio State is within the peak 25 nationally in adjusted offensive potency, and the Buckeyes have top-five marks within the Big Ten in each offensive rebound charge (29%) and loose throw accuracy (75%).

Michigan State has the second-worst loose throw charge allowed mark within the convention, with bottom-tier marks in thieve charge and block charge on protection. On protection, Ohio State blocks 10% of pictures makes an attempt, and Michigan State is out of doors the highest 300 nationally in loose throw charge over the process the common season.

Why Michigan State can duvet

Michigan State has transparent defensive strengths to move together with elite characteristics on offense. The Spartans lead the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy allowed (30.7%), with top-five marks in box function proportion allowed (43.0%), assists allowed (12.0 in line with recreation) and defensive rebound charge (75.2%). On the offensive finish, the 3-point line could also be type to Michigan State, because the Spartans rank within the peak 5 of the rustic in capturing 40.1% from past the arc. Michigan State is making 41.5% of 3-point makes an attempt towards Big Ten fighters, No. 1 within the convention, and likewise main the Big Ten with 78.5% loose throw capturing.

Tyson Walker is the crew’s main scorer, placing up 15.4 issues in line with recreation and capturing 48.7% from 3 in convention video games. Joey Hauser leads the crew with 7.0 rebounds in line with recreation for the overall season, and he shoots just about 46% from lengthy fluctuate. In addition to long-range efficiency, Michigan State has top-five marks in assists (14.1 in line with recreation) and box function proportion (45.5%) in convention video games, and the Spartans dedicate a turnover on fewer than 17% of possessions in 2022-23.

How to make Michigan State vs. Ohio State alternatives

