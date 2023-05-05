Ohio spending $500,000 to combat law enforcement shortage | Ohio

(The Center Square) – Ohio is spending nearly $500,000 to help local law enforcement agencies recruit new officers.

The new grants, part of an ongoing state spending program aimed at prioritizing recruitment, go to 31 agencies in 21 counties, with the largest going to the Cincinnati Police Department, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

- Advertisement -

“Recruitment remains a priority need for nearly all Ohio law enforcement agencies,” DeWine said. “This funding support will help dozens of local law enforcement agencies carry out recruitment projects aimed at attracting more people into law enforcement careers.”

Cincinnati plans to use more than $92,000 to focus on women and minority cadets through a program that addresses the city’s lack of candidates entering the police academy between 18 and 21 years old. It will create an apprenticeship program to help candidates pass the civil service and physical fitness requirements.

A bill in the Ohio Senate would lower the age to become a police officer in the state from 21 to 18.

- Advertisement -

“This change will help ease our current officer shortage and will allow Ohioans entering the field of law enforcement to be able to start the career they want to pursue sooner,” Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, said in testimony to the Senate Government Oversight Committee.

The Ohio Township Association and the Ohio Municipal League both support the legislation to help meet what they say is a law enforcement shortage across the state.

The Fraternal Order of Police, however, opposes the change, saying teenagers aren’t prepared for the emotional and physical challenges and stress related to police work.

- Advertisement -

“Research has also shown that 12 to 19-year-olds have an adolescent brain. They are still trying to figure out who they are and how they want others to see them. These adolescents are experiencing physical and emotional changes that can be pretty challenging. Scientists have determined that the brain isn’t fully developed until age 25. Yet, SB53 allows communities to put a badge and a gun on these teenagers,” Mike Weinman, a retired Columbus police officer and director of government affairs for the FOP, said in testimony.

The Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program was part of the 2022-23 operating budget with $1 million committed. Another $250,000 was added through the federal American Rescue Plan funding.