Ohio bus driver tells her side of story after viral video

VERMILION, Ohio — “How much more do you expect me to (expletive) take?”

The viral video that displays Amherst bus driver Jackie Miller the usage of profanities and yelling at scholars has been considered thousands and thousands of occasions on social media.

Now she’s sharing her side of the story with 3News’ Bri Buckley.

“That particular day was challenging to say the very least because it started the minute this core group of students got on the bus,” Miller stated.

She stated a gaggle of children on her bus repeatedly act out, purposefully instigating her for the remaining two years, and he or she in the end had sufficient.

“I’m sorry for the way this went down, I truly am,” Miller stated. “I do apologize for my actions, but I won’t take it back.”

She advised 3News that she suffers from bronchial asthma and powerful fragrances will cause her assaults.

One scholar yelled that every other had sprayed fragrance, which ended in what you notice within the video. She stated simply remaining month this ended in an assault.

“She sprayed perfume on the bus and I had a horrible asthma attack. I had to stop the bus, grab my inhaler and try to get my lungs to open up again. I had all the kids open up all the windows they know this,” Miller stated.

Amid a national bus driver scarcity, Miller stated habits like that is in large part accountable.

“This is a plight of all bus drivers, we are treated in the worst possible sense of the word,” Miller stated. “We are treated with such lack of respect.”

The video, which you’ll be able to see above, has garnered an outpouring of beef up. That beef up features a Vermilion attire corporate printing some of what she said on a t-shirt.

“We all kind of just felt for her in that moment. We’ve all had bad days, we’ve all gone through hardships and our hearts just went out for her,” stated Jacqui Adkins, Mistakes on the Lakes & Main Street Threads proprietor.

Adkins stated $5 of every t-shirt sale might be donated to Miller since she’s now with out a process after resigning following the incident.

Support from a GoFundMe account for Miller began by means of Jeff Grob, who could also be from Vermilion, raised greater than $35,000 as of 6:45 a.m. Monday.

“There’s just no words to say how grateful that I am for the people who have supported me,” Miller stated. “It restores your faith in humanity. It makes you think that not all people are bad, that there’s really good people in the world.”