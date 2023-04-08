Saturday, April 8, 2023
Officials confirm Texas tech softball team is safe after active shooter reported at OU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with Texas Tech Softball showed to EverythingLubbock.com the team used to be safe after an active shooter used to be reported at the University of Oklahoma campus.

An alert from OU stated, “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

TTU performed OU previous Friday night time in Norman. Texas Tech Softball said in a tweet, “Our entire team and staff is safe away from the OU campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with the OU community and the safety of all those here in Norman.”

OU additionally said police had been investigating imaginable pictures fired on campus. Details on accidents weren’t right away to be had. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

