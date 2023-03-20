Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

Police and school officers in Texas say two scholars had been injured after a shooting at a top school

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two scholars had been injured after a shooting at a Texas top school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officers mentioned.

The shooting took place at the Lamar High School campus in Arlington out of doors a school development, news shops record.

The school was once positioned in lockdown and as soon as this is lifted, scholars can be launched for the day, Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster mentioned in an electronic mail. Others, together with folks, had been prompt to keep away from the campus whilst Arlington Police examine, she mentioned.

The two injured scholars had been receiving hospital treatment, in keeping with the district. Their prerequisites weren’t identified, the Arlington Fire Department mentioned.

Arlington police mentioned the scene was once safe in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

Monday was once the primary day again to elegance after the district’s spring destroy ultimate week.