Officer who may have stopped Houston Galleria shooting honored





The White House not too long ago honored Houston police officer, Sergeant Kendrick Simpo, for his fast motion and bravado when tackling an armed guy on the Galleria. Simpo was once awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by way of President Biden for his heroic movements that doubtlessly stored lives. On an additional task on the Galleria closing February, Simpo heard on his radio a few guy armed with a rifle. Within a couple of hundred ft of youngsters and their households who have been attending a dance festival, Simpo unexpectedly tackled the suspect, who was once armed with an AR-15 and 120 rounds of ammo. He restrained him till lend a hand arrived, thereby combating imaginable chaos and hurt. "When I asked about his heroism, Simpo said, 'I know what I signed up for,'" mentioned President Biden on the rite honoring Simpo. Simpo is the primary Houston police officer to obtain the Medal of Valor and his determination to his task exemplifies the undertaking to give protection to and serve the group.