Officer discharges firearm after license plate reader flags stolen vehicle in NW Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

An investigation is lately being performed relating to an officer firing photographs at a stolen vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. The Miami-Dade Police won information regarding a black BMW that have been reported stolen at roughly 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. About an hour later, a license plate reader used to be alerted to the vehicle’s presence in the neighborhood of Northwest 79th Street and thirteenth Avenue.

Upon arrival on the scene, a detective approached the vehicle and seen the driving force attaining underneath the seat. The officer issued verbal instructions to instruct the suspect to boost their palms, however the motive force did not comply. Consequently, the officer discharged their firearm, however thankfully, no person used to be harmed. The suspects fled the scene, heading eastbound on NW 79th Street, however deserted the automobile a couple of blocks clear of the place the photographs had been fired. The police apprehended each males, they usually showed that each suspects had been already sought after via police.

