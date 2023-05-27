



Oath Keepers member (*8*) Watkins, who used to be concerned in the far-right armed forces crew, has been sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for her participation in the notorious Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The verdict used to be passed down on Friday, following the sentencing of the Oath Keepers founder, (*6*) Rhodes, to a sentence of 18 years in prison on Thursday. The CBS News file showed this verdict and mentioned that Watkins's sentencing marks an important building in the prosecution's makes an attempt to carry the ones accountable for the violence on the Capitol to justice. The verdict will function a deterrent to others who would possibly imagine enticing in identical violent acts towards American democracy.


