Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for role in Jan. 6 attack

Washington — Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right crew referred to as the Oath Keepers, is about to be sentenced Thursday on a large number of legal counts tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, together with the intense fee of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors have requested the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to impose a harsh sentence of 25 years in jail, declaring that Rhodes and his co-defendants deliberate to hinder the non violent switch of energy from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Rhodes was once convicted via a jury final November.

Rhodes, as the primary Jan. 6 defendant to be sentenced for the serious seditious fee, “pushed the idea among Oath Keepers members and others that with a large enough mob, they could intimidate Congress and its Members and impose the conspirators’ will rather than the American people’s: to stop the certification of the next President of the United States,” the federal government alleged in pre-sentencing filings. According to prosecutors, Rhodes and his fellow Oath Keepers deliberate for violence forward of the Capitol breach, communicated by way of encrypted messages and radios all through the attack, and celebrated their movements in its aftermath.

Stewart Rhodes is showing sooner than Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday morning to be informed his sentence. His protection legal professionals have argued for a far lighter sentence of time served as he has been in prison since his arrest over a yr in the past. They have up to now argued there was once “No plan to storm the Capitol … No plan to breach the Rotunda … No plan to stop the certification of the electors.”

During the eight-week-long trial final yr, the federal government offered proof that incorporated encrypted chat messages, recorded conferences, and social media posts to end up the defendants made detailed plans to go to Washington forward of Jan. 6. Government attorneys and witnesses stated the Oath Keepers’ plans incorporated collecting an arsenal of guns at a close-by Virginia lodge, coordinating actions in a so-called Quick Reaction Force unit, and getting ready for violence.

A Yale Law School graduate, Rhodes was once the alleged chief of the conspiracy, prosecutors advised the jury and argued in sentencing memos, calling him the “architect” of the plan who penned open letters to Trump urging him to take a look at to carry onto energy the usage of an difficult to understand, centuries-old regulation referred to as the Insurrection Act. “It will be 1776 all over again,” Rhodes wrote in an Oath Keepers management message crew. “Force on force is the way to go.” He was once no longer accused of in truth getting into the Capitol on Jan. 6, however admitted to being provide close to the construction that day.

The plan, in step with the federal government, started in earnest on Dec. 19, 2020, when then-President Trump advised supporters to assemble for what he stated can be a “wild” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. In the lead-up to the attack, proof at trial confirmed Rhodes’ rhetoric rising extra excessive, with him discussing revolutions and civil conflict.

Defense legal professionals argued their shoppers, together with Rhodes, had been provide in Washington to supply safety main points to high-profile Trump supporters attending the rally close to the White House that preceded the attack at the Capitol. Evidence at trial confirmed many defendants, only a few of whom can be convicted at the seditious fee, marching up into the Capitol construction on two separate events all through the rebel.

Rhodes’ co-defendant, Kelly Meggs, was once additionally convicted of the seditious conspiracy fee, with prosecutors alleging he spearheaded the trouble to go into the Capitol. He is about to be sentenced Thursday afternoon. Three different Oath Keepers who had been attempted on the identical time in the previous had been indicted of seditious conspiracy, however had been acquitted of essentially the most serious rely. They had been discovered in charge of alternative crimes. During a next trial, 4 extra Oath Keepers had been all discovered in charge of seditious conspiracy. They are scheduled to be sentenced in the approaching days.

Prosecutors alleged Jan. 6 was once no longer the end result of the Oath Keepers’ alleged conspiracy. It was once as an alternative a part of a bigger plan to oppose Mr. Biden’s presidency, person who didn’t finish with the certification of the Electoral College votes. They wrote Rhodes “stands out” a few of the Oath Keepers on account of “the frequency and vehemence” with which he steered his fans to oppose the election effects and “retaliate against government conduct.” Rhodes’s movements, prosecutors argued, warranted particular consideration and certified for stricter consequences underneath anti-terrorism statutes.

Defense legal professionals argued at trial that the federal government did not end up a real conspiracy to go into the Capitol construction existed, contending their shoppers spoke in hyperbolic but constitutionally secure ways in which didn’t quantity to felony habits. Rhodes’ prison group steered Mehta, the pass judgement on, to imagine his historical past as an army veteran and founder of the Oath Keepers, which they billed as a “volunteer organization” supposed to help with crisis aid and group coverage.

Ahead of Thursday’s sentencing, the courtroom heard from sufferers who stated they had been impacted via movements of Rhodes and his co-defendants.





Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen military crew referred to as the Oath Keepers, speaks all through a rally outdoor the White House in Washington on June 25, 2017.

Susan Walsh / AP



“These defendants attempted to silence millions of Americans who had placed their vote for a different candidate, to ignore the variety of legal and judicial mechanisms that lawfully scrutinized the electoral process leading up to and on January 6, and to shatter the democratic system of governance enshrined in our laws and in our Constitution,” they wrote. “This conduct created a grave risk to our democratic system of government and must be met with swift and severe punishment.”

