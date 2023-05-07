Oakland A’s announcer suspended for racial slur









Glen Kuiper, a long-time broadcaster for the Oakland Athletics, has been suspended after the usage of a phrase that appeared like a racial slur whilst discussing a travel to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. NBC Sports California, the community that declares A’s video games, issued a observation on Saturday pronouncing that Kuiper will stay off the air till a assessment of Friday evening’s broadcast is done. During the pre-game section, Kuiper it seems that mispronounced “negro” and it appeared like a slur. Later, Kuiper apologized at the air however with out offering specifics about his feedback. In a observation issued on Saturday, Kuiper stated: “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies. ”Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, tweeted his personal observation on Saturday, pronouncing he was once conscious about the slur and didn’t condone using such language.

Kuiper, who has been calling video games for the Oakland A’s for about twenty years, is the more youthful brother of Duane Kuiper, a former main leaguer and Giants announcer. While Kuiper is suspended, radio announcers Johnny Doskow and Vince Controneo will rotate as play-by-play announcers.