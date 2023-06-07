NYT Crossword Answers for June 7, 2023

Jump to: Today’s Theme | Tricky Clues
WEDNESDAY PUZZLE — English is a humorous factor, isn’t it? We’ve evolved all kinds of clichés so as, ostensibly, to mention what we imply, however someplace alongside the way in which they stopped which means a lot of anything else: Omissions are all the time “glaring,” feelings “run high” and conclusions are drawn “at the end of the day.”
If you’re a stickler for originality, those clichés would possibly sound to you prefer nails on a chalkboard (and I’m certain you want to bring to mind a extra unique comparability). But nowadays’s crossword, built by means of Jennifer Lee and Victor Galson, displays us that phrase mixtures we’ve begun to take for granted are regularly the most productive fodder for wordplay. You would possibly say it makes hay whilst the pun shines! (You received’t be pronouncing that, will you?)
I’m hoping you’ve discovered the enjoyment of “diving in” to this puzzle. “In the wake of” finding its resolution, you could simply in finding that you simply respect a excellent cliché in any case.
Today’s Theme
As one that has spent a lot of her years within the aggressive punning circuit (an actual factor, I assure you), I’m most likely a perfect sounding board for this puzzle’s theme. And I do have a prime bar for wordplay, regardless that It’s not that i am such a lot a discerning critic as a grizzled pun detective with too a few years below my belt to stick hopeful about ever discovering one humorous once more.
Reader, I laughed nowadays. I actually laughed! This grid performs on a chain of clichés in news reporting that use phrases about water: We obtain a BREAKING STORY (20A) about waves overtaking a boat, with LEAKED FOOTAGE (26A) of its hull being broken, and a close-up of the watery mess STREAMING LIVE (43A).
“‘Changes in ocean conditions allowed the ship to return safely to port,’” reads the overall clue at 51-Across. “‘Stay tuned for more ___.’” By now, you’ve found out what there’s extra of: CURRENT EVENTS.
Some grammarians would possibly contend that those don’t seem to be technically puns, that there’s an analogy someplace within the etymology of those clichés. To them I say: Come on in, the water’s high-quality.
Tricky Clues
19A. You would possibly have had to have a way thesaurus readily available to determine that the “Accessory worn by Fred in ‘Scooby-Doo’” is an ASCOT — a moderately chichi phrase for a necktie or shawl worn in a bow that takes its name from a village in England recognized for horse-racing conferences with formal apparel.
36A. In French the expression “‘Ta-da!’” is ET VOILA, regardless that this access is often written merely as VOILA. The ET is a flourish — the French similar of including the phrase “and” onto the highest of “There you have it!”
40A. I had by no means heard of a part nelson ahead of — I in short imagined Nelson from “The Simpsons” uttering a unmarried “Haw!” — and needed to depend on my crossings to deduce that it will have to be associated with wrestling, since this resolution is PIN.
63A. If you texted me once I solved this puzzle and I didn’t reply, it’s as a result of I used to be busy improving from studying {that a} “Hammer end” is named a PEEN.
2D. Phrase frequently heard by means of other folks with a dependancy of completing folks’s sentences: “‘Are you telling this story or AMI?’”
6D. This is one in all my favourite clue sorts — the Venn diagram of context. A factor that “can be small, smooth or sweet” is TALK.
28D. It’s exhausting to identify the plural in “Followers of mis,” however this clue is relating to notes on a scale; after mis come FAS. (Now picturing a model of the musical “Les Mis” this is sung completely at the 3rd word of a scale.)
44D. Music’s many subgenres appear as elusive because the day is lengthy, however apparently St. Vincent, Kate Bush and the Dirty Projectors are all notable performers of ART POP, the “Music genre related to glam rock.” I assume I’m an ART POP fan then — who knew?
Constructor Notes
Thrilled to be again with our 3rd New York Times puzzle! We attempted exhausting to make a browsing theme paintings however made up our minds to pivot to different water puns, and we had been shocked to discover a complete set on the subject of a possible news tale. The grid and fill got here in combination properly when we attempted hanging a black sq. within the heart of the puzzle. It took a bit time to determine the most productive cluing perspective, however this puzzle by means of Brian Thomas has all the time been a favourite, and we took some inspiration from it. And right here’s somewhat of bonus theme we couldn’t are compatible: “This news report brought to you by ___.” The resolution is “‘The Atlantic.’”
Hope you loved!
