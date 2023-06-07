NYT Crossword Answers for June 7, 2023

Jump to: Today’s Theme | Tricky Clues

WEDNESDAY PUZZLE — English is a humorous factor, isn’t it? We’ve evolved all kinds of clichés so as, ostensibly, to mention what we imply, however someplace alongside the way in which they stopped which means a lot of anything else: Omissions are all the time “glaring,” feelings “run high” and conclusions are drawn “at the end of the day.”

If you’re a stickler for originality, those clichés would possibly sound to you prefer nails on a chalkboard (and I’m certain you want to bring to mind a extra unique comparability). But nowadays’s crossword, built by means of Jennifer Lee and Victor Galson, displays us that phrase mixtures we’ve begun to take for granted are regularly the most productive fodder for wordplay. You would possibly say it makes hay whilst the pun shines! (You received’t be pronouncing that, will you?)

I’m hoping you’ve discovered the enjoyment of “diving in” to this puzzle. “In the wake of” finding its resolution, you could simply in finding that you simply respect a excellent cliché in any case.

Today’s Theme

As one that has spent a lot of her years within the aggressive punning circuit (an actual factor, I assure you), I’m most likely a perfect sounding board for this puzzle’s theme. And I do have a prime bar for wordplay, regardless that It’s not that i am such a lot a discerning critic as a grizzled pun detective with too a few years below my belt to stick hopeful about ever discovering one humorous once more.