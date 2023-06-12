NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to Resign

Keechant Sewell, commissioner of the New York Police Department, mentioned Monday she would surrender. She didn’t give a explanation why for her departure.
“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the N.Y.P.D., and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” she mentioned in an e-mail to the dep. equipped through two officials.
Ms. Sewell, who was once appointed to her place through Mayor Eric Adams and began in 2022, was once the primary girl to head the country’s greatest police drive.
“Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer,” the mayor mentioned in a observation. “The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude.”
As commissioner, Ms. Sewell was once an enigmatic determine, rarely straying from her script at news meetings and revealing little of her character, by contrast to her voluble predecessors. Instead, Philip Banks III, the deputy mayor for public protection, gave weekly briefings at the state of crime and protection within the town.
Ms. Sewell additionally had to navigate tough politics inside the division. Last month, she set a proposed punishment for one of the crucial division’s best chiefs: She moved to strip Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer, of 10 holiday days, after accusations that he interfered with the arrest of a retired officer who chased 3 boys whilst he was once armed.
Chief Maddrey was once mentioned have deliberate to combat the costs in a division trial, putting in place a struggle over what constitutes unacceptable use of energy for the officials he oversees.
Ms. Sewell had prior to now been Nassau County’s leader of detectives, running in a division that had about 2,400 uniformed officials, lower than a 10th of the scale of the New York Police Department’s uniformed contingent.
In 23 years with the Nassau Police Department, Chief Sewell, who grew up in Queens, labored within the narcotics and main instances devices, and as a hostage negotiator. She was once promoted to leader of detectives in September 2020.
Jeffery C. Mays contributed reporting.
This is a breaking tale and might be up to date.