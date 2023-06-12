NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to Resign

Keechant Sewell, commissioner of the New York Police Department, mentioned Monday she would surrender. She didn’t give a explanation why for her departure.

“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the N.Y.P.D., and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” she mentioned in an e-mail to the dep. equipped through two officials.

Ms. Sewell, who was once appointed to her place through Mayor Eric Adams and began in 2022, was once the primary girl to head the country’s greatest police drive.

“Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer,” the mayor mentioned in a observation. “The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude.”