NYC Restaurants: Devour This Weeks Latest Food News

NEW YORK CITY — Gulp, every other plate of New York City meals news were given served this week.

The menu of culinary instances this previous week had murmurings of a rising “new Chinatown,” a chicken-naming rite and a loved ice cream corporate’s growth.

Once once more, your trustworthy and tiny native Patch newsroom bit off greater than it might bite.

With that culinary caveat, this is the newest. We’ll be again subsequent week to gorge ourselves.

Is Hell’s Kitchen a brand new Chinatown?

A meals critic at EaterNY says it’s.

The website’s Robert Sietsema highlighted 15 Chinese spots along Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen that, he says, have subsumed the group’s previous popularity as a most sensible Thai vacation spot.

Yet once more, New York City spat out a number of new eateries.

The loved Van Leeuwen ice cream corporate expanded to Queens, along with two different places at Rockefeller Center and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

“We are always excited to open new stores, but especially at home in NYC – the place where it all began 15 years ago,” mentioned Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO.

Uptown citizens on the lookout for one thing gluten-free and kosher quickly may have a brand new choice.

The house owners of group spots Modern Bread and Bagel and Thyme & Tonic plan an as-yet-unnamed kosher and gluten-free eatery at the Upper West Side.

And around the park at the Upper East Side there will be a brand new Colombian eating place putting in place store.

The eatery known in native board paperwork as Maria Mulata Colombian Restaurant will transfer into the previous location of Swifty’s, an area hang-out that shuttered in 2016.

A peep of chickens is getting an honor reserved for people and pets: names.

Valentine, Nugget, Platano, Mocha, Durden Jr., Henrietta, Cluch Vader, Albert Eggstein, Hen Solo, Chicken Little, and Peewee.

Those are the names the fortunate birds gained right through a chicken-naming rite at an Upper West Side faculty.

The faculty has 11 chickens in its lawn and plans to run a farm stand that sells contemporary New York-grown produce and native meals that comes with end result, greens, eggs, herbs, pastas, and bee merchandise from hives positioned throughout the lawn.

And a human being who runs a Queens eating place gets an honor from a neighborhood medical institution.

Mark Boccia, proprietor of the preferred Cajun eating place Bourbon Street in Bayside, donated foods from his joint to well being care employees right through the coronavirus pandemic. St. Mary’s Healthcare System For Children will acknowledge Boccia’s generosity right through an annual stroll this month.

Speaking of strolling, Park Slope’s Open Streets season began Saturday, which means that lots of upcoming possibilities to chow down al fresco.

Also, here is a reminder that Mother’s Day is arising. Patch put in combination a handy guide a rough information for locating a excellent brunch.

And some eating place news used to be simply dangerous.

A catering corridor in Brooklyn burned final week. The hearth took a number of hours for firefighters to tamp down.

Several eating places additionally had been ordered close down as a result of protection violations discovered via town well being inspectors.