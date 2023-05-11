NYC mayor condemns chokehold death: ‘Jordan Neely did not deserve to die’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the demise of Jordan Neely Wednesday, who died after a fellow subway passenger used to be captured on video placing him in a chokehold.

“Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,” Adams mentioned in ready remarks Wednesday amid rising requires an arrest within the case, together with from Neely’s circle of relatives.

“Jordan Neely’s life mattered. He was suffering from severe mental illness, but that was not the cause of his death. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened,” the mayor mentioned, referring to Neely as “a Black man like me.”

“No family should have to suffer a loss like this,” Adams mentioned.

Adams, a average Democrat, has been criticized through progressives, together with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for not extra strongly condemning the movements of the person who put Neely within the chokehold. In his first feedback at the incident ultimate week, Adams mentioned in a remark, partially, “Any loss of life is tragic. There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further.”

New York law enforcement officials reply to the scene the place a struggle used to be reported on a subway teach, May 1, 2023, in New York.

A grand jury is most probably to weigh in at the case once this week, legislation enforcement resources instructed ABC News. A grand jury would resolve whether or not legal fees are warranted, in accordance to the resources.

Neely, a homeless guy, died after some other subway passenger held him in a chokehold for a number of mins on May 1, in accordance to witnesses and police. The 30-year-old’s demise has been dominated a murder through the clinical examiner’s place of work.

Some witnesses reportedly instructed police that Neely used to be yelling and harassing passengers at the teach prior to being subdued through the opposite passenger.

According to police resources, Neely had a documented psychological well being historical past. Neely have been up to now arrested for a number of incidents at the subway, regardless that it is unclear what number of, if any, led to convictions.

During his 15-minute remarks on Wednesday, Adams driven for expanded psychological well being products and services. He touted a invoice he presented ultimate 12 months meant to give the state extra authority to interfere to lend a hand folks affected by psychological sickness and inspired the legislature to move it.

“We cannot and will not accept this state of affairs,” Adams mentioned. “We will not walk by those in need, step over those who are suffering or ignore those calls for help. We will respond with care, compassion and action.”

The mayor did not point out the cases of Neely’s demise or Daniel Penny, the person whom a bystander filmed placing Neely in a chokehold at the subway teach.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a New York City Police Academy commencement rite at Madison Square Garden, April 24, 2023, in New York.

Police resources instructed ABC News that Penny used to be not particularly being threatened through Neely when he intervened and that Neely had not change into violent and had not been threatening somebody specifically.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, used to be puzzled through detectives and launched, in accordance to police. He reportedly instructed police he used to be not making an attempt to kill Neely.

In a remark this week, lawyers for Penny presented “condolences to those close to Mr. Neely” and claimed, “Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel,” and that the Marine veteran and others “acted to protect themselves.”

“Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness,” mentioned the remark from the legislation company of Raiser and Kenniff. “When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

Jordan Neely is pictured prior to going to see the Michael Jackson film, 'This is It' outdoor the Regal Cinemas on eighth Ave. and forty second St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.

The Neely circle of relatives lawyers criticized the remark, calling it a “character assassination” of Neely, whilst calling for fees within the case.

“The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” mentioned the Neely circle of relatives lawyers.

“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” the remark from lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards persisted.

Neely’s circle of relatives also referred to as at the mayor to give them a choice, announcing, “The family wants you to know that Jordan matters.”

Protesters have referred to as for justice following the fatal incident. Over the weekend, protesters stuffed subway stations, some leaping at the tracks, whilst urgent for extra motion. Several protesters have been arrested in fresh days all through demonstrations.

ABC News’ Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this record.