NYC college professor fired after confrontation with abortion opponents

NEW YORK — A New York City college has fired an accessory professor who was once recorded on video berating abortion opponents on campus previous this month and who on Tuesday reportedly threatened a journalist with a machete.

A Hunter College spokesperson showed artwork professor Shellyne Rodriguez was once fired after the May 2 incident wherein she is observed on video calling the abortion opponents’ information show “propaganda” and shoving one of the most fabrics off the scholars’ desk.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” the spokesperson, Vince DiMiceli, instructed the New York Post on Tuesday. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Rodriguez and DiMiceli didn’t in an instant go back telephone and electronic mail messages from The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The Post reported that one among its newshounds went to Rodriguez’s condominium development within the Bronx and knocked on her door Tuesday morning to query her concerning the confrontation with the abortion opponents.

“Get … away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” Rodriguez told the reporter as he stood outside her door, the Post reported.

Rodriguez came out and put a machete to his neck, then chased him down the street and kicked him in the shins, the newspaper reported.

City police said they were investigating Tuesday’s events.

A video of the May 2 confrontation with the students was posted on the Instagram page of Students For Life of America, a national group that opposes abortion.

In the video, Rodriguez uses profanities as she berates the students at their information display. She tells the people at the table that they are “triggering” her scholars.

“You’re not educating (expletive). This is (expletive) propaganda,” she tells them. “What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next?”

A male student responds, “I mean, no, we’re talking about abortion.”

Rodriguez then tells him he can not perceive as a result of he can not have a toddler. Seconds later, she tells them to go away and shoves one of the most fabrics off the desk.