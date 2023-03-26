NY women still facing challenges when opening businesses

More women are opening businesses all the way through New York state. However, they’re still facing extra challenges than males.

“I create handmade jewelry,” stated Erika Turner, the landlord of Love Line Jewelry and Designs. “[I make] distinctive designs of necklaces, earrings, [and] bracelets.

Turner’s at all times had a keenness for growing jewellery, however didn’t absolutely dedicate to creating it a industry till lately. She says she began collaborating in craft festivals and the reaction was once so excellent that it confirmed her that is one thing she’s supposed to do.

“It’s turned into like a therapeutic passion just to do something at home,” Turner said. “I love sitting and creating stuff and now it’s even better because people actually like it.”

More women are beginning businesses around the state. According to the New York State Division of Minority and Business Development, on the finish of 2015, they had been simply over 3,200 women-owned businesses. By 2020 that quantity had grown to a few,748; an build up of simply over 500 women-owned businesses in that point.

“I believe it is superior and I’m happy to be in that quantity as they are saying,” she stated.

Turner says her concern of beginning a industry is why it took her goodbye to start out one. She’s glad extra women are overcoming it and are appearing the abilities they’ve.

“There are so many talented women who I can say probably like me are scared to take that leap,” stated Turner. “I just made jewelry for years and never really thought I was smart enough sometimes to understand the business aspect of it all or not confident enough.”

Turner additionally makes shirts and mugs to head together with her jewellery. But with all of that, she’s run into challenges. A learn about by way of Bank of America in 2021 confirmed 60% of women marketers say they don’t have the similar get admission to to cash as males.

“The main struggle I’ve had is dealing with funding,” Turner said. “You have to be able to keep up with different changes in fashion and accessories and really know what people like. Finding vendors that are trustworthy because sometimes you can get people that, especially if you’re shopping overseas, that can kind of take advantage of you financially so you have to really know who you’re dealing with.”

Last October, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislation to assist women-owned businesses by way of giving them extra get admission to to lower-interest credit. Turner says any other crucial useful resource has been her fellow industry homeowners.

“Having other folks to lean on and ask inquiries to, get comments about other industry concepts, that’ll stay us going and assist us to truly proceed to boost up in our businesses,” stated Turner.