LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The mom of a missing Largo lawyer who police say disappeared below suspicious cases issued a observation to WFLA on Sunday.

Lois Cozzi says her circle of relatives is “frantic with worry” after her son Steven Cozzi, mysteriously disappeared from paintings on Tuesday.

Steven is a lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A., a regulation company on Belcher Road in Largo.

Jake Blanchard, the managing spouse of the company, instructed WFLA’s Shannon Behnken that Steven went to the toilet throughout paintings Tuesday and not returned. His telephone, pockets, and keys have been discovered on his table.

After Blanchard reported Steven missing, the place of business foyer used to be close down as against the law scene. Employees instructed WFLA they discovered blood in the toilet Tuesday and smelled the scent of bleach.

“As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance,” Lois stated the observation. “We want to thank the Largo Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for operating diligently to take a look at and confirm what has came about.

“The outpouring of love and support from people who know and care for Steven has brought some comfort,” she added. “Right now, we need information and facts. Steven has been missing since Tuesday (March 21) morning.” Steven used to be ultimate observed at his place of business at 1501 S Belcher Rd. in Largo.”

Anyone with information in regards to the case is requested to name the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

This is a growing tale. Stay up-to-the-minute on the newest from News Channel 8 on-air and at the pass with the unfastened WFLA News Channel 8 cellular app.