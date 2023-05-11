Nuggets vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 6 best bets by model on 71-38 run





The Denver Nuggets have their points of interest set on clinching a place within the 2023 Western Conference Finals and could have an opportunity to take action on Thursday. Denver lately holds a 3-2 lead over the Phoenix Suns of their Western Conference semifinals collection, with Game 6 slated to happen on the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Nuggets are coming off a 16-point victory over the Suns in Game 5 on Tuesday. (*6*) Deandre Ayton is indexed as questionable for Game 6 because of a rib damage, whilst Chris Paul stays out with a groin damage. The recreation will tip off at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix, with Caesars Sportsbook checklist the Suns as a 3-point favourite and the over/underneath set at 226.

If you might be taking into consideration putting a guess on the sport, you have to seek the advice of knowledgeable predictions and making a bet recommendation. SportsLine’s complicated laptop simulation model simulates each and every NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has returned greater than $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA choices over the last four-plus seasons. The model has a exceptional 71-38 file on all top-rated NBA choices this season and has already locked in its choices and NBA playoff predictions for Nuggets vs. Suns.

Denver has the best total profile of any group within the 2023 NBA playoffs, having earned the No. 1 seed with exceptional common season play. The Nuggets are 7-3 within the postseason and boast a league-best +6.8 internet score in the ones contests. Their dynamic offense has been a motive force, producing over 1.17 issues consistent with ownership in playoff video games, and they have got additionally been top-tier on protection. In playoff video games, Denver has allowed simply 111.1 issues consistent with 100 possessions and has secured 75.9% of to be had rebounds. With a robust protection that comes with a capability to stifle combatants from past the arc (they have got allowed simply 34.4% 3-point taking pictures within the playoffs), along side elite offensive metrics, Denver might be difficult to overcome.

On the opposite hand, Phoenix has its personal famous person duo in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who’ve helped propel the Suns to an excellent 117.6 offensive score in playoff motion. This has resulted in the Suns main the NBA playoffs with 49.8% taking pictures from the sector and averaging 18.7 speedy destroy issues consistent with recreation. Booker has been exceptional, rating as the highest scorer within the NBA postseason with 35.9 issues consistent with recreation, and Durant has been similarly spectacular, averaging 29.6 issues, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists consistent with recreation within the playoffs. While intensity is a priority for the Suns, their peak avid gamers were in a position to triumph over this impediment to this point within the postseason.

When it involves putting bets, SportsLine’s model is leaning against an Over on the purpose general, with 4 avid gamers projected to attain greater than 21 issues. Additionally, the model says that one facet of the unfold hits in virtually 60% of simulations. For extra information and to peer which group to pick out, discuss with SportsLine now.



