Nuggets vs. Suns: How to watch Game 4, live stream, odds, TV info, prediction, key storylines

The Phoenix Suns controlled to safe their first victory within the Western Conference semifinals in opposition to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets on Friday, thank you to an outstanding effort by means of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The duo blended for 86 issues out of the group’s overall of 121, in addition to 17 assists out of Phoenix’s 24.

As the 2 groups get ready for Game 4, the Nuggets will have to come to a decision whether or not they would like to stick to their recreation plan or make some changes after the Suns opted for extra capturing and a quicker tempo.

Below are key main points, odds, and storylines for each groups for Game 4:

(1) Denver Nuggets at (4) Phoenix Suns

Date: Sunday, May 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Footprint Center — Phoenix

Footprint Center — Phoenix TV channel: TNT

TNT Live move: TNT app

TNT app Odds: Suns -2.5; O/U 227.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic is a power to be reckoned with, hanging up 30 issues, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists in Game 3 regardless of the Suns’ loss of double-teaming him. However, his teammates, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who performed smartly within the first two video games, struggled on Friday, with a blended 4-of-17 capturing, leaving the Nuggets susceptible. Jamal Murray, who scored 32 issues, went 1-for-8 within the fourth quarter and took some ill-advised pictures. Defensively, the Nuggets will have to come to a decision how to take care of Booker, who used to be just about unstoppable in Game 3. The simple solution is to entice or double-team, however that can go away Durant with a 4-on-3 state of affairs, permitting him to make a transfer or cross to a teammate.

Suns: In addition to Booker and Durant’s exceptional efficiency, the Suns received Game 3 on account of trainer Monty Williams’ choice to go for extra capturing and velocity at the flooring. He changed Josh Okogie and Torrey Craig with Terrence Ross, Landry Shamet, and TJ Warren, who’re extra talented at scoring. Williams additionally gave Jock Landale enjoying time as a backup middle, benching Bismack Biyombo. Landale’s spectacular efficiency earned him a place at the courtroom within the ultimate 5 mins of the sport as Deandre Ayton used to be benched. Williams additionally depended on Cam Payne to push the tempo within the absence of Chris Paul, leading to 23 fast-break issues for the Suns. Ayton’s reaction to his benching is one thing to watch in Game 4.

Prediction

While the Nuggets could also be the simpler group general, it’s going to be tricky to forestall Booker if he continues to carry out like he did in Game 3. Furthermore, Durant has but to have an excellent capturing night time. Williams gave the impression to have discovered his rotation, and Ayton’s benching may spur him to carry out higher. Therefore, we think the Phoenix Suns to quilt. The Pick: Suns -2.5