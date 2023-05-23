Nuggets vs. Lakers: Nikola Jokic makes triple-double history in sweep, and he’s not done yet

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have made NBA history through sweeping the Lakers and qualifying for the NBA Finals for the primary time in franchise history. Jokic has been named Western Conference Finals MVP after handing over some exceptional performances all over the sequence, averaging 27 issues, 14.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists.

Jokic has damaged a number of information all over the playoffs, together with reaching 8 triple-doubles in only one postseason sequence, which is an NBA report. In the clincher in opposition to the Lakers, he scored 30 issues, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jokic used to be the primary participant to reasonable a triple-double throughout the first 15 video games of a postseason, and he may just change into the primary participant to reasonable a triple-double via 16 video games through getting no less than six assists in Game 1 of the Finals. Moreover, he was the primary participant to succeed in a triple-double in a best-of-7 sequence sweep, averaging 27.8 issues, 14.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists in opposition to the Lakers. Jokic additionally owns two of the 5 highest-scoring averages for any participant who averaged a triple-double over a complete playoff sequence.

PLAYER (Triple-Double) PPG YEAR Russell Westbrook 37.4 2017 Nikola Jokic 34.5 2023 LeBron James 33.6 2017 Wilt Chamberlain 28.0 1967 Nikola Jokic 27.8 2023

Another notable Nuggets participant is Jamal Murray, who made NBA playoff history through completing with 52.7/40.5/95.0 taking pictures splits in a best-of-7 sequence sweep in opposition to the Lakers.

The Jokic-Murray duo’s ordinary performances make it difficult to defeat the Nuggets, and just one crew can have the risk to stand them in the Finals, which could be the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat has taken an important step ahead in their very own pursuit through sweeping the Celtics with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday.