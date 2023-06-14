Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic unenthused about championship parade after beating Heat in finals: ‘I need to go home’





After main the Denver Nuggets to their first ever NBA Championship on Monday, Nikola Jokic celebrated at the courtroom along with his brothers, poured beer on his teammates and threw teammate Jamal Murray in a pool. But the 2023 NBA Finals MVP is in a position to go house.

“The job is done,” Jokic informed ABC after Denver defeated the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5. “We can go home now.”

Unfortunately for Jokic, he nonetheless has a parade to attend. During his postgame press convention, Jokic was once requested how he was once feeling and if he was once excited for the impending birthday celebration in downtown Denver.

Jokic did not even know when the parade was once going down, and when he was once informed it was once on Thursday, he did’t appear specifically excited.

“No, I need to go home,” Jokic mentioned.

Needless to say, popping champagne were given previous for him in no time.

Jokic isn’t the one Serbian famous person celebrating presently. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic simply received the French Open and handed Rafael Nadal for many Grand Slam titles in males’s tennis historical past. During Monday’s postgame press convention, Jokic determined to test his telephone in entrance of journalists to see if his fellow countryman had texted him to congratulate him.

However, Jokic regretted checking his telephone and was once briefly crushed.

“Ah, f—-,” Jokic mentioned, prompting a reporter to ask him what number of texts he has.

“A lot,” Jokic answered. “I’m going to turn off the phone.”

Jokic is an easy man who enjoys the easy issues in existence. Last yr when he won the NBA MVP award for the second one consecutive yr, Jokic arrived to a stable on a small carriage. Jokic later did an interview outdoor that strong in the darkish with a horse in the background and a canine looking forward to him to get executed so he may just get some water.

The Nuggets’ championship parade is going down June 15 at midday ET, starting at Union Station then proceeding alongside seventeenth Avenue and Broadway sooner than finishing at Civic Center Park.

