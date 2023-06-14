Nuggets championship parade: Date, time and plans announced for festivities in Denver

The Denver Nuggets become NBA champions for the primary time ever after being the Miami Heat in 5 video games throughout the 2023 NBA Finals. With the exhausting phase over, now it is time for the Nuggets and their fanatics to have fun. The Nuggets announced that the parade will be held on Thursday, June 13 during the streets of downtown Denver. The parade is predicted to start out at 10 a.m. MST at Union Station close to Ball Arena the place the Nuggets play and continue down a 1.60-mile path that can finish at Civic Center Park.

Prior to the parade, the Nuggets are preserving a pre-rally at Civic Center Park that begins at 9 a.m. MST. There will probably be are living song, spotlight reels of Denver’s championship season and are living video from the parade path. The avid gamers and coaches are then anticipated to reach at Civic Center Park at round 12 p.m. with festivities wrapping up at round 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

While that is the Nuggets’ first championship, town of Denver simply celebrated a identify final yr when the Colorado Avalanche have been topped Stanley Cup champions in 2022. The parade path for that championship party used to be the similar, the place an estimated 500,000 other folks attended the festivities. Given that that is the Nuggets’ first identify ever, there is certain to be an overly huge crowd in attendance to have fun with the staff.

Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you simply want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye fixed in your inbox.

Sorry!

There used to be an error processing your subscription.

- Advertisement -

Parade protection will probably be to be had to watch live on Denver7 beginning at 9:30 a.m. MST.

Nuggets NBA championship tools launched

The Nuggets have gained their first NBA identify ever. You can now purchase Nuggets championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and a lot more to have fun the ancient win. Get Nuggets NBA championship gear here now.

We might obtain a fee for purchases made via those hyperlinks.