NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media platform owned by way of Elon Musk stamped NPR’s primary account with labels the news group says are supposed to undermine its credibility.

“NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent,” NPR stated in a remark Wednesday.

Last week, Twitter categorized NPR’s primary account as “state-affiliated media” at the social media website, a label extensively utilized to spot media shops which are managed or closely influenced by way of authoritarian governments. Twitter later modified the label to “government-funded media” and gave it to no less than one different public news group, the BBC.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR’s remark stated.

The Public Broadcasting Service stated Wednesday it has additionally stopped tweeting from its primary account as a result of its new label and has no plans to renew. PBS stated: “We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely.”

NPR’s primary account had now not tweeted since April 4. On Wednesday, it despatched a sequence of tweets list different puts to seek out its journalism.

The corporate stated NPR newshounds, staff and member stations can come to a decision on their very own in the event that they wish to stay the usage of the platform.

NPR’s leader communications officer, Isabel Lara, stated in an e mail that “NPR journalists and employees will decide on their own if they wish to remain on the platform, same for NPR member stations as they’re independently owned and operated.”

NPR does obtain U.S. authorities investment via grants from federal companies and departments, at the side of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The corporate stated it accounts for lower than 1% of NPR’s annual running price range.

Twitter’s new labels have continuously seemed arbitrarily assigned. It tagged NPR with the “state-affiliated” label after Musk participated in a public dialog about NPR on Twitter, after which deleted point out of NPR, however left up BBC, on a internet web page the place it described why they must now not get that label.

Since then, it has given NPR, BBC and a few different teams a “government-funded” label however hasn’t achieved the similar for plenty of different public media shops, equivalent to their opposite numbers in Canada and Australia.

In an interview Tuesday with a BBC era reporter at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, Musk stated that the British news group “is not thrilled” in regards to the state-affiliated labels and requested the reporter for comments.

“Our goal was simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible,” Musk stated. “So I think we’re adjusting the label to be ‘publicly funded,’ which I think is perhaps not too objectionable. We’re trying to be accurate.”

AP Writer David Bauder contributed to this document.