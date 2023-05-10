Novovax’s profit plunged but saw stock prices rise as it cut staff

Comment in this tale Comment

Novavax’s stock surged 28 p.c Tuesday, its greatest one-day proportion acquire since December 2021 as the suffering vaccine maker pledged to slash prices and disclosed promising result of vaccines in building. Investors seemed previous the Gaithersburg, Md., biotech’s downbeat monetary effects for the primary 3 months of 2023, as it misplaced just about $300 million and its earnings sunk to depths now not noticed in just about 3 years. Novavax disclosed in March that there was once a chance it wouldn’t live to tell the tale as a trade. - Advertisement -

The fortunes of the as soon as highflying corporate were in decline since overdue 2021, as it was transparent that its coronavirus vaccine arrived too overdue for probably the most critical section of the pandemic. The U.S. executive staked Novavax $1.8 billion to increase its vaccine, and it gained regulatory approval in July 2022 — greater than a 12 months and a part after its main competition.

Novavax was once a covid vaccine underdog. Now it’s in monetary bother.

Novavax’s stock has swooned to unmarried digits from a top of $290, and it has racked up $3.1 billion in losses since 2020, consistent with information compiled by means of S&P Capital IQ. - Advertisement -

Yet buyers discovered brighter potentialities Tuesday as Novavax mentioned it would cut prices for overhead and analysis and building by means of a minimum of 40 p.c this 12 months, and it disclosed effects from a mid-stage trial of a flu vaccine, a high-dose coronavirus vaccine and a routine that mixes each pictures. Novavax stocks at one level rose by means of greater than 50 p.c all through buying and selling on Tuesday prior to final at $9.52.

Novavax mentioned it would trim 25 p.c of its international group of workers this 12 months, which interprets to a lack of more or less 400 full-time jobs along with contractors.

“We can’t cut our way to success but we have to stabilize ourselves financially,” John Jacobs, Novavax leader government, mentioned in an interview Tuesday. The find out about effects, he added, validate the corporate’s generation. “We’re sitting on something we believe is very special,” he mentioned. - Advertisement -

How Novavax isn’t the same as different coronavirus vaccines

Novavax is concerned about readying its one licensed coronavirus vaccine for the autumn. Despite a droop in call for for vaccinations and two established heavyweights — Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — Novavax is pitching its product as the one one within the U.S. that doesn’t depend on messenger RNA generation to give protection to in opposition to the coronavirus. Instead, it deploys a protein to top the frame’s immune machine to focus on the virus.

That may just attraction to those who need to get vaccinated by means of don’t agree with mRNA vaccines or have a clinical reason why to keep away from them, professionals within the box have mentioned. Novavax’s model additionally doesn’t require ultracold garage like mRNA vaccines, making it more straightforward to send and retailer.

Clouding Novavax’s potentialities is litigation over advance bills it won for vaccines with just about $700 million at stake, as smartly as urge for food for its vaccine. Timing has tripped up Novavax prior to and may just once more, analysts say.

Novavax’s spending cuts are necessary steps, analysts at Cowen mentioned in a analysis word Tuesday, but that may handiest make it more difficult to compete in opposition to its main opponents.