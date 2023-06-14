Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman stunned by AD Jack Swarbrick stepping down: ‘I was in complete shock’

Notre Dame introduced final week that athletic director Jack Swarbrick can be stepping down from his place in 2024, and just like many others, the news got here as a shocker to Fighting Irish soccer coach Marcus Freeman. Swarbrick has held the AD place at Notre Dame for 15 years, and he’s going to get replaced by NBC Sports Group chairman and Notre Dame alumnus Pete Bevacqua.

“I just did not expect it to be last week when we had this conversation,” Freeman told the South Bend Tribune. “I was in complete shock.”

Swarbrick promoted Freeman from defensive coordinator to move coach after Brian Kelly all of a sudden departed for LSU following the 2021 season. Freeman hadn’t been a head coach on the Division l stage and served as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati sooner than being employed for a similar place with the Irish in 2020.

“I love Jack Swarbrick,” Freeman stated. “I’ve always told him he took a chance on me. That’s a personal touch to me that I’m always forever in debt to him and Father John [Jenkins] for taking a chance. They didn’t have to do this, taking a chance on a first-year head coach, never been a head coach.”

Bevacqua, a 1993 Notre Dame graduate, will sign up for the athletic division in July as a distinct assistant for athletics to Notre Dame president Reverend John Jenkins. He will paintings with Swarbrick without delay in his new function, studying the ropes till the transition is complete subsequent 12 months.

Swarbrick performed an instrumental function in the approaching enlargement of the College Football Playoff, which is able to develop from 4 to twelve groups in 2024. He served at the CFP’s control committee, along side the commissioners from the ten FBS meetings, which helped oversee the sector enlargement.