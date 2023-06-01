Nostalgic twist added to this year’s Gerber Baby search

This yr’s Gerber Photo Search for the following Gerber Baby is now open for submissions on their website online. However, there is a nostalgic twist this yr as the ones filing a photograph in their child will even want to publish a photograph of themselves as a toddler. Gerber needs to rejoice generations of Gerber Babies, and they’re on the lookout for a standout mum or dad and child duo with a tale to percentage.

To sign up for the contest, child footage should be of babies between 0-48 months outdated. Whether the infant seems like the mum or dad did at that age or they have got a humorous throwback image, each circle of relatives’s tale is welcome. The winner of the contest will obtain a $25,000 prize, with Gerber additionally matching the prize cash to enhance the March of Dimes’ maternal and toddler well being methods. Submissions can be accredited from now till June 10 at 11:59 EDT, and if you need to sign up for, you’ll observe this link to Gerber’s website online.