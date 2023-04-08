Saturday, April 8, 2023
NorthPark Center evacuated after mall received threat

DALLAS — The NorthPark Center alongside U.S. Hwy. 75 in northern Dallas used to be being evacuated Saturday morning because of a threat, WFAA has showed.

Dallas police mentioned officials answered to the mall at roughly 10:30 a.m. Saturday for stories that the mall received an unconfirmed threat.

Sources advised WFAA that portions of the mall have been being evacuated.

WFAA has despatched a group to the scene to assemble extra information.

This is a creating tale. Check again for updates.

