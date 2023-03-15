North Texas woman helps solve part of the JFK photo mystery

Jackie Baird was once a Texas Instruments secretary who rushed outdoor to peer the President’s motorcade because it left Love Field on November 22, 1063.

DALLAS — A just about 60-year-old Polaroid photo of the President John F. Kennedy motorcade because it traveled via Dallas that fateful day, ended up in a thrift retailer in Ferris, Texas some 30 miles south of Dealey Plaza. And, whilst we’re nonetheless on the lookout for who took that {photograph}, we do know that there was once a 24-year-old blonde from Mesquite in that crowd who loves to consider the President that day was once taking a look at once at her.

- Advertisement - “I was shocked. And that’s putting it mildly,” George Rebeles informed me after purchasing a song CD at the Souls Harbor Thrift Store in Ferris simplest to search out the black and white JFK motorcade photo within. The date “11-22-63” was once handwritten on the again.

“Kind of giving you the antiques road show interpretation here,” JFK knowledgeable and previous FBI Analyst Ferris Rookstool III informed WFAA. “The assessment is while you have a nice photo, it’s a nice keepsake, it’s a nice heirloom. It’s something that meant something to someone in someone’s family.”

And, one of the ones households was once the Baird circle of relatives in Mesquite.

- Advertisement - “Anyhow, here I am,” Jackie Baird informed us, figuring out herself as a blonde close to the center of the photo taking a look off to her proper as the President seems to be taking a look precisely in her path.

She showed, as Rookstool surmised, that the photo was once taken alongside Lemmon Avenue as the motorcade left Love Field. Baird was once a secretary for Texas Instruments which had places of work on Lemmon in the Sixties. She mentioned a number of workers rushed outdoor to look at the motorcade cross by means of. Another TI worker, armed with one of the ones newly state-of-the-art Polaroid quick cameras, snapped the photo and had a number of copies made for different workers. Baird, and contributors of her circle of relatives, have saved copies of that photo a lot of these years.

“Well the President was coming to Dallas and we were all excited,” she mentioned.

- Advertisement - Jackie mentioned her nephew, who has one of the ones copies, noticed our authentic tale and known as her right away.

“He saw it and he jumped up and he called you,” Baird laughed. “And he said ‘hey I know a lady in that picture!'”

Jackie mentioned she does not take into account who took the image or why it might finally end up in a thrift retailer within a Bachman Turner Overdrive CD case. But she helps to keep her replica as a souvenir of that day as a prized piece of circle of relatives memorabilia, and to honor a well-liked president whose existence ended only some miles later.

“Oh everybody was just devastated. I mean it was very sad in our country,” she mentioned. “It was just devastating. We just couldn’t believe it.”

As for the mystery about the thrift retailer in Ferris, Texas and who left the image there, George Rebeles would nonetheless like to grasp.

“How this ended up in a CD case in a small town thrift store fascinates me,” he mentioned.