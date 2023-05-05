North Texas weather man apologizes after viral post

The tale revolves round slightly woman who went lacking whilst in search of her kitten. As it seems, the lady had mistakenly long gone to the home of Chris Robbins, a Texas man who operates the weather Facebook web page iWeatherNet.

Unfortunately, Robbins had a violent response to the lady ringing his doorbell, and he threatened to shoot her. The post, which was once made on social media, won a large number of backlash from the group, with many of us wondering Robbins’ judgement. - Advertisement -

Robbins, who covers weather occasions in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, Georgia, on social media, first posted: “A child just rang my doorbell. Folks you do NOT ring doorbells in 2023. My 6 was loaded. Keep your kids away.-Chris.”

After receiving complaint for his threatening habits, Robbins edited the post to make it appear much less violent, indicating that his authentic intent was once to easily warn the lady to not ring his doorbell once more.

In a since-deleted post, Robbins defended his movements, declaring that he was once merely looking to advise the lady to be extra cautious and no longer ring doorbells, particularly given contemporary occasions. Despite his rationalization, Robbins won a large number of complaint for his habits, with many of us labeling him a “gun nut.” - Advertisement -

Robbins later posted an apology on his Facebook web page, expressing regret for his movements and calling his post a “temporarily lapse in judgment.” He additionally denied any goal of violence and mentioned that he had attempted to lend a hand the little woman to find her kitten.

Ultimately, this incident highlights the significance of accountable gun possession and the desire for people to workout warning and discretion of their communications with others, particularly on-line.