North Texas Non-Profit Raises Over A Half-Million For IDD Community

On May 6, 2023, hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth residents gathered to celebrate fifteen years of the My Possibilities (MP) organization and together, they raised over half a million dollars.

MP serves as a leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout North Texas.

The annual MP Community Ball took place at the Hyatt Regency Dallas celebrating the MP staff, alongside their team of over 80 volunteers. The ball hit record-breaking proceeds and raised over $635,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, a silent auction and donations.

MP provides programs that focus on socialization, vocational and trade training, and independent living skills to Hugely Important People (HIPsters.) These skills equip HIPsters with both knowledge and confidence.

“Honestly, I’m at a loss for words,” said Michael Thomas, executive director of My Possibilities. “The Community Ball is always special, but this year it carried extra importance and emotion. The event is not only one of our largest community fundraisers, but also the way we demonstrate inclusion in action, providing our HIPsters the opportunity to enjoy the special evening with our community supporters. Raising well over half a million dollars was an unbelievable achievement for My Possibilities, but seeing the starry-eyed HIPsters on the dance floor again reminded us all why we do what we do.”

The starry night themed evening was full of entertainment. Guests had the opportunity to browse a silent auction, take part in cocktail hour and enjoy live music from Manhattan Sound. During the program, emceed by 105.3 The Fan’s, Kevin Hageland and Cory Mageors, HIPsters and staff were recognized for their accomplishments and exceptional work.

The crowd played a rousing game of Heads or Tails, and Ruth Thompson of Hugs Café was presented the Charmaine Solomon Service Award for her unwavering support and advocacy of providing employment opportunities for the IDD community.

“It was a joy to see all the HIPsters on the dance floor decked out in their amazing tuxes, dazzling evening gowns, and glowing smiles,” said Katie Beth Massengill, community services manager of Berry Family Services, a Community Ball sponsor for the past 15 years. “The night didn’t disappoint; and knowing that we were raising funds for such a meaningful cause at the same time made all the difference. Our goal is to help My Possibilities provide HIPsters with exceptional service through growing and innovative programs.”

