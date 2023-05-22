North Texas metro areas lead nation in population growth

The Census Bureau has launched new information appearing that North Texas had the fastest-growing metropolitan house in the United States from July 2021 to July 2022, with an annual growth charge of greater than 170,000 folks. According to the Census population and housing estimates, Texas towns led the nation each in phrases of the full collection of folks added and the proportion alternate.

Following North Texas, the Houston metropolitan house noticed an building up of over 124,000 citizens right through the similar duration. Despite its growth, North Texas stays the fourth-most populous metropolitan house in the rustic, in the back of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Its population is now over 7.9 million folks.

Fort Worth noticed the most important building up in citizens in the rustic, with about 19,000 new citizens. Meanwhile, Dallas added over 8,800 citizens in the similar time-frame. According to State Demographer Lloyd Potter, “Fort Worth in some ways used to be kind of a satellite city of Dallas and now is really a powerhouse in terms of population growth.” Potter famous that Fort Worth’s growth may be affecting surrounding areas in Parker and Johnson counties.

Denton and Frisco additionally reported important growth. Frisco ranked fifteenth for population building up, with greater than 8,500 new citizens.

In Dallas County, Glenn Heights, Wilmer, Combine, and Sachse noticed a 4 to five p.c building up in population, whilst Garland, Lancaster, Duncanville, and Cedar Hill skilled declines of 0.5 to at least one p.c.

This newest unencumber of Census information follows a document from March about county population developments. Texas added greater than 470,000 folks from July 2021 to July 2022, with Dallas County gaining just about 13,000 folks, or 0.5 p.c. The counties surrounding Dallas noticed population will increase starting from 3 to eight p.c.