North Texas May 6 election results

Voting for the May 6 election ends at 7 p.m. Saturday and results will start to pour in from municipalities throughout North Texas. Although no Congressional seats are at the poll, this 12 months’s May election options a couple of native races in addition to votes proposing bonds in communities during the area.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has declared victory within the mayoral race. Johnson ran unopposed and took to Twitter to precise his gratitude to the folks of Dallas for electing him for some other four-year time period. Johnson prior to now served as a Representative within the Texas State House of Representatives sooner than turning into Mayor of Dallas.

In Fort Worth, incumbent Mayor Mattie Parker gained with a convincing 70 p.c of the vote. This is Parker’s 2d mayoral victory, having first been elected to the placement in May 2021. Meanwhile, Jeff Cheney has stored his mayoral place in Frisco. Cheney prior to now served on Frisco City Council sooner than being elected as Mayor in 2016.

The passing of a $200 million bond to increase McKinney National Airport into a 3rd industrial airline hub used to be overwhelmingly rejected via electorate. The Northwest Independent School District noticed all 3 of its propositions authorized at the poll, whilst the Denton Independent School District had two of its propositions authorized in a $1.4 billion bond bundle.